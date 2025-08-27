Celebrity Cringe: CBS Reporter Fangirls Over Engagement Announcement for Taylor Swift and...
Taylor Swift Engaged: Is This the End of Sad Girl Era?
Cracker Barrel Caves to Trump and Outraged Public, Announces Return of Cherished Old...
DNI Tulsi Gabbard Confirms Burn Bags Were Found Tucked Away in the Backs...
VIP
White Women Reportedly Putting Mexican Flag Stickers on Their Cars to Waste ICE’s...
Trauma Drama: Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s Lawyer Says He Will Need Years of Psychiatric...
DNC Committee Member Reminds Us That DEI Is the 'Very Foundation of the...
Marine Amy McGrath Says Banning Vote by Mail Would Disenfranchise Millions of Military...
VIP
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Engagement: A Win for Love and Tradition
Elon Musk Joins UK's 'Operation: Raise the Colours'
NYT's Peter Baker More Concerned With Restaurant Reservations Than Homicides
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Says Affordable Housing Is the Solution to Crime, Not...
VIP
The Democrats Have Never Taken the High Road
Prime Minister Keir Starmer Says His Number One Priority Is to Put an...

Unearthed Video: Fired Fed Governor Lisa Cook Called Trump a Fascist in 2020 Rant

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on August 27, 2025

Trump fired Lisa Cook for mortgage fraud. She then said she was refusing to be fired (is that possible?). Now, video has emerged of Lisa stating she believes Trump is a fascist. It was several years ago during Covid when the turban was all the rage because women couldn't go to the salon. 

Advertisement

That's a bit terrifying. 

Democrats always fail up.

It's to use good will against the American people. 

As if the mortgage fraud wasn't enough. 

Recommended

Sluagh-Ghairm! 'Young Queen of Scots' Trends As 14-Year-Old Lass Bravely Defies a Would-Be Predator
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

What a joke.

Totally not biased, though.

Please don't feel bad. She deserved it. 

They can't have it both ways.

She clearly is very politically motivated and really bad at hiding it. 

Advertisement

And if one day Trump has the ability to fire you, don't be surprised if he does. 

Democrats are deranged people, let's be honest. 

Trump has sufficient cause and she needs to go.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

COVID-19 DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sluagh-Ghairm! 'Young Queen of Scots' Trends As 14-Year-Old Lass Bravely Defies a Would-Be Predator
Grateful Calvin
DNI Tulsi Gabbard Confirms Burn Bags Were Found Tucked Away in the Backs of Safes
Brett T.
All of THIS! Dr. Strangetweet's Thread of Some of the WORST X Takes Over the Years Is SPECTACULARLY Funny
Sam J.
Celebrity Cringe: CBS Reporter Fangirls Over Engagement Announcement for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Warren Squire
Cracker Barrel Caves to Trump and Outraged Public, Announces Return of Cherished Old Timer Logo
Warren Squire
Gavin Newsom's California Humble-Brag Hot Air Popped by Ben Shapiro's Per-Capita Reality Check
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Sluagh-Ghairm! 'Young Queen of Scots' Trends As 14-Year-Old Lass Bravely Defies a Would-Be Predator Grateful Calvin
Advertisement