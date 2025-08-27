Unearthed Video: Fired Fed Governor Lisa Cook Called Trump a Fascist in 2020 Rant

Trump fired Lisa Cook for mortgage fraud. She then said she was refusing to be fired (is that possible?). Now, video has emerged of Lisa stating she believes Trump is a fascist. It was several years ago during Covid when the turban was all the rage because women couldn't go to the salon.

Flashback: Fired Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook said in 2020 that Donald Trump was "definitely a fascist."



This is who was in charge of our nation's monetary policypic.twitter.com/iWawkhF31d — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 26, 2025

That's a bit terrifying.

So let me get this straight -- the Fed hired a governor that was a plagiarist, politically deranged, unqualified, and fraudster.



What a disaster. https://t.co/DNeMhpaS4g — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 26, 2025

Democrats always fail up.

The real purpose of DEI is to install Ketanji Browns in positions of power where they inflict maximum damage on the American Republic while being immune from accountability because "muh racism" https://t.co/mBCwL5wgdq — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) August 26, 2025

It's to use good will against the American people.

Another reason to fire her https://t.co/L7djPyyeOA — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) August 26, 2025

As if the mortgage fraud wasn't enough.

"The Fed is non partisan" https://t.co/iTyEtQ3dSP — Jose Garcia (@JoseGarcia_jefe) August 26, 2025

What a joke.

Just the sort of dispassionate, professional approach to economics that you want in a Fed governor. https://t.co/kISG2gXZ7A — DGFontanella (@DgFontanella) August 27, 2025

Totally not biased, though.

But I’m supposed to feel bad that she was fired https://t.co/KeQe1Lpa2Z — The Reckoning 💥 (@sethjlevy) August 26, 2025

Please don't feel bad. She deserved it.

Another trap the Dems have walked into. Either the executive can fire an employee if the executive branch, or the Fed is unconstitutional. #winning https://t.co/QdboWe7FEE — Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) August 26, 2025

They can't have it both ways.

This is even greater “for cause” than the mortgage fraud. It reveals she’s an idiot & a radical. https://t.co/FP2me7RFX6 — don weber (@wileywebs) August 27, 2025

She clearly is very politically motivated and really bad at hiding it.

If you’re able to make a video calling Trump a fascist from the comfort of your home in Ann Arbor Michigan then begin black and female hasn’t prevented you from having a successful career in the field of economics. https://t.co/dYUXWQ4MDh — still JOHNNY and still a.k.a BECKY (@JR13717022) August 26, 2025

And if one day Trump has the ability to fire you, don't be surprised if he does.

Democrats install deranged people in key positions. https://t.co/calwJHUJuV — Pedro Disaster (@PedroDisaster) August 27, 2025

Democrats are deranged people, let's be honest.

@realDonaldTrump Lisa Cook is compromised and can't be trusted. From her mortgage fraud to her calling Trump a fascist, she needs to go so Trump was right to fire her.

I fear the corrupt judiciary will say he had no cause but given the Federal Reserve's role in monetary… https://t.co/VYL372SbIF — Rosey (@roseymcdonald3) August 26, 2025

Trump has sufficient cause and she needs to go.

