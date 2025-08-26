More Excuses: Mark Cuban Blames 'Consultants' for Not Letting Kamala Harris 'Sell Herself'...
Leftists Meltdown As Trump Fires Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook Over Mortgage Fraud Allegations

Eric V.
Eric V. | 6:00 AM on August 26, 2025
derooshh

In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump announced that he has fired Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook over allegations of mortgage fraud. Cook is accused of misrepresenting her primary residence to get a better interest rate on a loan.

Twitchy's own Aaron Walker provides insight on the accusations here.

The President had initially called for Cook's resignation over the accusations, but has decided to fire her after she refused his demand.

In his letter to Cook, Trump states that Americans must have confidence in the honesty of those overseeing the Federal Reserve.

"As set forth in the Criminal Referral dated August 15, 2025, from Mr. William J. Pulte, Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, to Ms. Pamela Bondi, Attorney General of the United States…there is sufficient reason to believe you may have made false statements on one or more mortgage agreements," Trump wrote. "For example, as detailed in the Criminal Referral, you signed one document attesting that a property in Michigan would be your primary residence for the next year.

"Two weeks later, you signed another document for a property in Georgia stating that it would be your primary residence for the next year," Trump continued. "It is inconceivable that you were not aware of your first commitment when making the second. It is impossible that you intended to honor both."

"In light of your deceitful and potentially criminal conduct in a financial matter, they cannot, and I do not have such confidence in your integrity," Trump wrote. "At a minimum, the conduct at issue exhibits the sort of gross negligence in financial transactions that calls into question your competence and trustworthiness as a financial regulator."

Director of Federal Housing Bill Pulte, who initially made the criminal referral to the DOJ, applauded the President's decision to fire Cook.

Cook becomes the first Federal Reserve Governor to be fired.

Of course, our friends on the left are unconcerned with the trivialities of mortgage fraud or integrity, and the meltdown began immediately after the news broke.

First came the race card.

Then the misogyny.

Can't forget to add a little authoritarianism.

Sprinkle on a touch of whataboutism.

Mix well and you have a full-on statist temper tantrum.

None of the loony leftists seems the least bit concerned that a person whose job includes oversight of banking may have committed mortgage fraud.

It's not the kind of thing that instills confidence in the Fed. Not that we ever had any confidence in the Fed.

Not likely, we can dream, but it's not likely.

We'll have to settle for a 'Rules for thee, but not for me'  Fed Governor getting fired.

