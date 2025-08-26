Leftists Meltdown As Trump Fires Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook Over Mortgage Fraud Allegations

In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump announced that he has fired Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook over allegations of mortgage fraud. Cook is accused of misrepresenting her primary residence to get a better interest rate on a loan.

Twitchy's own Aaron Walker provides insight on the accusations here.

The President had initially called for Cook's resignation over the accusations, but has decided to fire her after she refused his demand.

🚨 President Donald J. Trump relieves Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook of her position

Thank you for your attention to this matter...



President Trump removes Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook from office, citing fraud allegations

In his letter to Cook, Trump states that Americans must have confidence in the honesty of those overseeing the Federal Reserve.

"As set forth in the Criminal Referral dated August 15, 2025, from Mr. William J. Pulte, Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, to Ms. Pamela Bondi, Attorney General of the United States…there is sufficient reason to believe you may have made false statements on one or more mortgage agreements," Trump wrote. "For example, as detailed in the Criminal Referral, you signed one document attesting that a property in Michigan would be your primary residence for the next year. "Two weeks later, you signed another document for a property in Georgia stating that it would be your primary residence for the next year," Trump continued. "It is inconceivable that you were not aware of your first commitment when making the second. It is impossible that you intended to honor both." "In light of your deceitful and potentially criminal conduct in a financial matter, they cannot, and I do not have such confidence in your integrity," Trump wrote. "At a minimum, the conduct at issue exhibits the sort of gross negligence in financial transactions that calls into question your competence and trustworthiness as a financial regulator."

Director of Federal Housing Bill Pulte, who initially made the criminal referral to the DOJ, applauded the President's decision to fire Cook.

US FEDERAL HOUSING STATEMENT ON THE FIRING OF LISA COOK:



Thank you President Trump for your commitment to stopping mortgage fraud and following the law. If you commit mortgage fraud in America, we will come after you, no matter who you are.



William J. Pulte

Director

Cook becomes the first Federal Reserve Governor to be fired.

Of course, our friends on the left are unconcerned with the trivialities of mortgage fraud or integrity, and the meltdown began immediately after the news broke.

First came the race card.

He probably fired her because she's a black woman. — WestEnd Squirrel🐿 (@SquirrelWestend) August 26, 2025

Then the misogyny.

Another example of how Trump’s dismantling of the nation’s diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts targets Black women in Federal jobs. #Project2025 — Mr. Frost (@Edmond_Frost) August 26, 2025

Can't forget to add a little authoritarianism.

Authoritarianism begins. — kerfuffle (@windbagwendy) August 26, 2025

Sprinkle on a touch of whataboutism.

The guy with 34 felony convictions which includes business fraud , sexaul assault, defamation, violating campaign finance law firing someone for unproven mortgage fraud allegations ?!

This is truly bizarre world! 🤪🤡 — Jessica's Xitter ⚛️ (@JessicaVT78) August 26, 2025

Mix well and you have a full-on statist temper tantrum.

None of the loony leftists seems the least bit concerned that a person whose job includes oversight of banking may have committed mortgage fraud.

Lisa Cook is a crook. pic.twitter.com/RlWBxcUafp — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) August 26, 2025

Yes. People setting interest rates for the rest of us need to be honest about their interest rates. — Joanne (@Ocuroj) August 26, 2025

Accidentally claiming two separate properties in two different states as your primary residence is like accidentally having an extramarital affair.



You don't "accidentally" bungle this thing on a mortgage application. — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) August 26, 2025

It's not the kind of thing that instills confidence in the Fed. Not that we ever had any confidence in the Fed.

You or I would be in prison

And haven't they kept telling us (say it with me)

No One Is Above The Law — GigiRNC (@GigiRNC) August 26, 2025

Not likely, we can dream, but it's not likely.

We'll have to settle for a 'Rules for thee, but not for me' Fed Governor getting fired.

