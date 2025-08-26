Maxwell Frost Flops: Blames GOP and Billionaires While Ignoring Massive Democratic Failure...
Harry Sisson’s Galactic Fumble: The Mega Dork’s Misguided Attack on Greg Price

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on August 26, 2025

Here at Twitchy, we frequently mock Harry Sisson. He's a pencil-neck, slimy, mushy little grifter who shills for the Democrats. He makes for excellent fodder as he is easy to make fun of. For some reason, he decided to come after conservative Twitter favorite, Greg Price, today with just about the dumbest insult tweeted in a while. 

Yes, Greg has terrible taste in sports teams, but he is most definitely human. 

Harry should have work-shopped that one some more. 

This was a weak effort, Harry!

Now, he's harassing poor Greg. Maybe Harry needs counseling. 

Honestly, eight graders are smarter than Harry. 

To be fair, he looks like a girl.

He really should not. 

Harry can't lift the bar. 

Greg is a good sport and taking it in stride.

Absolutely!

He tried. 

Harry is feeling very emotional.

