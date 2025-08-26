Harry Sisson’s Galactic Fumble: The Mega Dork’s Misguided Attack on Greg Price

Here at Twitchy, we frequently mock Harry Sisson. He's a pencil-neck, slimy, mushy little grifter who shills for the Democrats. He makes for excellent fodder as he is easy to make fun of. For some reason, he decided to come after conservative Twitter favorite, Greg Price, today with just about the dumbest insult tweeted in a while.
Man you look like you stole some land here on earth you extraterrestrial outer space alien looking dumbass pic.twitter.com/FAnAIsmBLW— Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) August 26, 2025
Greg is bad because he’s a Philadelphia sports fan, not because he is an extraterrestrial outer space interplanetary intergalactic interstellar intelligent life form space alien— Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) August 26, 2025
Yes, Greg has terrible taste in sports teams, but he is most definitely human.
Harry, this needs work - "extraterrestrial outer space alien" is completely redundant.— Damin Toell (@damintoell) August 26, 2025
Harry should have work-shopped that one some more.
Head back to the drawing board with this one, Harry.— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) August 26, 2025
This was a weak effort, Harry!
How are those creepy accusations/cases going of you harassing those women? Chilling. pic.twitter.com/fzXO9NSjxJ— GinnyM 🇺🇸🙏✝️ TRUMP WON - KARI LAKE WON (@PatriotXV11) August 26, 2025
Now, he's harassing poor Greg. Maybe Harry needs counseling.
You’re like the 8th grade bully… you’re the only one who thinks you’re funny— Cheryl Ultra MAGA 🧡🇺🇸 (@cheryleliz) August 26, 2025
Everyone else just rolls their eyes at you
Honestly, eight graders are smarter than Harry.
Your chin looks like a meme… maybe keep your opinions to yourself.— KingAmendment (@KingAmendment) August 26, 2025
Harry's mean girl phase isn't landing as well as he hoped it would pic.twitter.com/6OeC1NiTZf— Master Chief (@BasedSierra117) August 26, 2025
To be fair, he looks like a girl.
Boy, you REALLY shouldn't be bringing up people's looks.— Pony-Wan Kenobi ᵁᴸᵀᴿᴬ ᴹᴬᴳᴬ (@Pony_WanKenobi) August 26, 2025
He really should not.
Settle it on the bench press https://t.co/GVj2vD1UIZ— Manfred Wendt🦬 (@wendtmanfred) August 26, 2025
Harry can't lift the bar.
I will never recover from this https://t.co/ExkkcjD2EQ— Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 26, 2025
Greg is a good sport and taking it in stride.
Apparently Harry doesn’t know that “extra terrestrial” and “outer space” mean the same thing— John Hasson (@SonofHas) August 26, 2025
Who’s the dumbass here? https://t.co/keUU0ICMio
Yo Harry! pic.twitter.com/2NKAnEWV44— C R Baier (@Swingguy50200) August 26, 2025
Absolutely!
Harry's mean girl phase isn't landing as well as he hoped it would pic.twitter.com/6OeC1NiTZf— Master Chief (@BasedSierra117) August 26, 2025
He tried.
August 26, 2025
Damn is somebody in a mood this afternoon ? He stated findings in a post that had nothing to do with you and you make fun of him ? 🤣🤣 makes sense man.— Gabe Harvell (@HarvellGabe) August 26, 2025
Harry is feeling very emotional.
