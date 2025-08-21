Harry Sisson's Delusional Declaration: Thinks He Speaks for All Americans While Newsom Wrecks California

Soyboy Harry Sisson isn't a very smart person, but this latest proclamation of his is a real doozy. He think all Americans agree the United States would be better off if Gavin Newsom was in charge. Sir, you couldn't even get all of California to agree with that statement, much less all of the people of the United States.

I speak for every American when I say that we would be far better off if Gavin Newsom was in office. Even many MAGA fans are starting to agree! — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) August 20, 2025

Harry says he speaks for EVERY American. Has Harry talked to every American? Somehow that doesn't seem possible.

You don’t speak for me, kiddo. — Laura W - Wicked Witch of the South (@BumpstockBarbie) August 21, 2025

You don't even speak for yourself. Cory Booker has his hand up your @ss, moving your mouth. — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) August 21, 2025

Harsh, but fair.

You speak for a very tiny, and shrinking, minority of Americans.



Just wondering if your checks get smaller as your reach declines, because it is declining.



Must suck feeling the icy grip of irrelevance drawing closer every day. Dopamine hits getting fewer and farther between — Snake Plisskenish(RedheadAppreciator)🇮🇱 (@_CrotalusAtrox_) August 21, 2025

Judging by the amount of rage bait he is sending out these days, those checks must be shrinking.

You don’t, we wouldn’t, they aren’t.



Derp pic.twitter.com/oUGkaYXDei — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) August 21, 2025

Harry I seriously hope he is considering you for the VP slot in 2028 — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) August 21, 2025

Obviously he is the only choice.

Gavin Newsom is currently in office.



And it's not going well. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) August 21, 2025

California is a disaster. He should focus on fixing that.

No one says that. Hell, I doubt you even believe it. — Bobius Prime 👮🏻🍑 🇺🇸 (@BobiusPrime) August 21, 2025

He believes whatever he is paid to believe.

Gavin Newsom will never be president pic.twitter.com/EimBkYNWb6 — Gibby Turismo (@GibbyTurismo207) August 20, 2025

Let's hope not.

Never forget.

I speak for every American when I say you are wrong. No real American wants Gavin Newscum as president, fck even California doesn't want him. 🤣 — Arkadalo™ (@Arkadalo) August 21, 2025

I don’t think you understand what “I speak for every American” means, Harry. https://t.co/xRxkojhoco — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 21, 2025

There is quite a lot Harry is confused about.

My dude… he is in office. California is a freaking joke. That’s why I left. Along with hundreds of thousands of others. You complete fool. https://t.co/1wBNIiTv9F — Tyler Schilhabel (@CoachTSchaub8) August 21, 2025

Harry apparently isn't big on facts.

What an idiot. Trump’s approval ratings are higher than ever. https://t.co/K2my0JohuJ — Dan Jones (@DanielBoon91687) August 21, 2025

And Gavin is relegated to mean tweeting on X.

Speak for yourself and no-one else. Making assumptions about other people's beliefs isn't something anyone should do.#libertarian https://t.co/TSIKSrgyYs — Ethical Libeterian (@Libertarian2601) August 21, 2025

Excellent advice!

