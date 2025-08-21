VIP
UK Professor Says the Country Needs to Scrap Its Flag for One That's...
WaPo's Dastardly Deed: Pentagon Slams Leak of Hegseth Family Security Info, Endangering Li...
Trump Calls for a Fed. Reserve Governor to Resign Over Allegations of Mortgage...
Dems in the Toilet: Cory Booker Has Meltdown on Video Call to Texas...
Crazy Liberal Woman Explains ‘Nose Ring Theory’ to Us Conservatives
DHS Corrects Newspapers Using ‘Undocumented Immigrants’ in Headlines
Liberal White Woman Claims To Have the Cure For Abortion (Watch)
Jessica Tarlov Tells Stephen Miller Why She Deleted Post Slamming DC Arrest of...
National Guard Troops in DC Inviting Teens to Sit in 'Scary' Humvees
Hillary Clinton Asks What We'd Call What's Happening to Texas Dems in Another...
It Might Be Time for Jasmine Crockett to Grab the Want Ads:Texas House...
VIP
HVAC Repairman Shocked by Homebodies: X Users Clap Back with Why Home Is...
It Looks Like Kamala's Social Media Team May Still Have a Gig After...
Cracker Barrel Trends on X After Revealing New Logo

Harry Sisson's Delusional Declaration: Thinks He Speaks for All Americans While Newsom Wrecks California

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on August 21, 2025
Twitter

Soyboy Harry Sisson isn't a very smart person, but this latest proclamation of his is a real doozy. He think all Americans agree the United States would be better off if Gavin Newsom was in charge. Sir, you couldn't even get all of California to agree with that statement, much less all of the people of the United States.

Advertisement

Harry says he speaks for EVERY American. Has Harry talked to every American? Somehow that doesn't seem possible. 

Harsh, but fair.

Judging by the amount of rage bait he is sending out these days, those checks must be shrinking. 

Recommended

Jessica Tarlov Tells Stephen Miller Why She Deleted Post Slamming DC Arrest of Criminal Illegal
Doug P.
Advertisement

Obviously he is the only choice. 

California is a disaster. He should focus on fixing that. 

He believes whatever he is paid to believe.

Let's hope not.

Never forget. 

Advertisement

There is quite a lot Harry is confused about. 

Harry apparently isn't big on facts. 

And Gavin is relegated to mean tweeting on X. 

Excellent advice!

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM GUN RIGHTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jessica Tarlov Tells Stephen Miller Why She Deleted Post Slamming DC Arrest of Criminal Illegal
Doug P.
Crazy Liberal Woman Explains ‘Nose Ring Theory’ to Us Conservatives
Brett T.
WaPo's Dastardly Deed: Pentagon Slams Leak of Hegseth Family Security Info, Endangering Lives
justmindy
Trump Calls for a Fed. Reserve Governor to Resign Over Allegations of Mortgage Fraud (LAWSPLAINING)
Aaron Walker
Dems in the Toilet: Cory Booker Has Meltdown on Video Call to Texas Female Rep In Capitol Restroom
Warren Squire
Woman Upset She Has to Take Time Out of Her Schedule to Receive Food Stamps
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jessica Tarlov Tells Stephen Miller Why She Deleted Post Slamming DC Arrest of Criminal Illegal Doug P.
Advertisement