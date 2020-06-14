As you have probably heard, Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan says everything is “fine” in her city, despite part of it being cordoned off to form what is supposed to be a non-USA, police-free zone known as “CHAZ.”

Talk show host and author Mark Levin puts the onus for what’s taking place there squarely on the shoulders of (who else?) the Democrat Party.

Democrats are, after all, in charge there … supposedly.

Trending

Now why, pray tell, would Democrats be going this route?

It’s all about the votes they need to obtain the power and control they so desperately desire.

It’s what they do.

***

RELATED:

Jay, meet CRINGE! Gov. Jay Inslee makes himself look even more NUTLESS doubling-down in thread on CHAZ being ‘largely peaceful’

OOF! Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan tweets big, tough thread claiming SHE’S GOT THIS and it’s ALL GOOD, trips over her own Police Chief

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Capitol Hill Autonomous ZoneCHAZDemocratsMark LevinSeattle