As you have probably heard, Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan says everything is “fine” in her city, despite part of it being cordoned off to form what is supposed to be a non-USA, police-free zone known as “CHAZ.”

Talk show host and author Mark Levin puts the onus for what’s taking place there squarely on the shoulders of (who else?) the Democrat Party.

1. THIS is the "block party" the Seattle mayor is referring to (see link). Anarchy, destruction, lawlessness. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 14, 2020

Democrats are, after all, in charge there … supposedly.

2. And it is very important to underscore that this is happening under a Democrat mayor, a Democrat governor, and without any condemnation from national Democrat Party leaders, including Biden. I see the same thing is beginning to take place in Nashville under the Democrat mayor. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 14, 2020

3. The Republican governor has said he won't allow it, but I've seen nothing from him thus far to suggest otherwise. I hope I am wrong. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 14, 2020

4. Furthermore, the Democrat Party-media are enjoying all the chaos and "peaceful protests," as they continue to fan the flames of hate and anarchy from the comfort of their own basements in well-to-do neighborhoods in and around Washington, DC and New York City; — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 14, 2020

Now why, pray tell, would Democrats be going this route?

5. regurgitate the Democrat Party-line; and, look for a way to pin it all on President Trump. Their immediate imperative is to defeat Trump, who they've been hunting for several years, elect Biden, sweep the Democrats into the Senate, and hold the House. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 14, 2020

It’s all about the votes they need to obtain the power and control they so desperately desire.

6. This way THEIR party will rule supreme, without any checks and balances, and they will have a clear path to imposing their will on the country and tens of millions of us. https://t.co/4T2JuXmYuK — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 14, 2020

It’s what they do.

