United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has (per several reports) arrived back at 10 Downing Street following his recovery from the coronavirus and is expected to resume his duties on Monday.

According to Sky News’ report, Johnson is “raring to go.”

The UK foreign secretary says Johnson’s return to work is a boost for the nation.

The prime minister was admitted to the hospital on April 5th with coronavirus symptoms. His condition then worsened, and he was moved to the ICU. On April 12th, he was discharged from the hospital, and now he is returning to work.

