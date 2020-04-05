United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to the hospital after continuing to display symptoms of COVID-19.

Downing Street says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken to hospital for tests after suffering from COVID-19 â€” Sky News Breaking (@SkyNewsBreak) April 5, 2020

A statement from a Downing Street spokesperson says it is a precautionary step and that Johnson is going to undergo tests while there.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in hospital having tests done. A spokesperson says: 'This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus.' Full statement: pic.twitter.com/jY1Q1mRaef â€” CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) April 5, 2020

Statement from No. 10 Downing on Boris Johnson being admitted to hospital tonightâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/06VAVrOorL â€” Mark MacKinnon (@markmackinnon) April 5, 2020

Whether or not he will stay overnight is unknown.

"These are precautionary tests â€“ this is not an emergency admission." Boris Johnson still has persistent #coronavirus symptoms and was taken to hospital on the advice of his doctor. It is not known whether he will remain in hospital overnight. More: https://t.co/vZILze08Zj pic.twitter.com/8RYT5pkjTE â€” Sky News (@SkyNews) April 5, 2020

Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 10 days ago.

