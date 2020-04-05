United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to the hospital after continuing to display symptoms of COVID-19.

A statement from a Downing Street spokesperson says it is a precautionary step and that Johnson is going to undergo tests while there.

Whether or not he will stay overnight is unknown.

Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 10 days ago.

