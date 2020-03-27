UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus:
BREAKING: UK says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus. https://t.co/hc4iaANa10
— The Associated Press (@AP) March 27, 2020
Ah. So maybe shaking hands with coronavirus patients at the hospital wasn’t such a good idea?
>cringe< pic.twitter.com/UMz2z0iMJ1
— FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) March 27, 2020
According to reports, he is experiencing only mild symptoms:
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus and is experiencing mild symptoms, says No 10 https://t.co/IjA7PNb2da
— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) March 27, 2020
And he’ll run the country through video conferences, just like the rest of us are doing:
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he has tested positive for coronavirus and will self-isolate but will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference
— Sky News Breaking (@SkyNewsBreak) March 27, 2020
Oh, and it’s not just the U.S. that is having an issue with testing:
BREAKING: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for Coronavirus. Now self-isolating at No10, but will still handle Govt. handling of crisis. Wish him well, and also wish he gets our NHS health workers the same test – fast. pic.twitter.com/hYRvjKHV3N
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 27, 2020
Here’s hoping he get well soon:
Wishing @BorisJohnson well and a very rapid recovery.
— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) March 27, 2020
***
Editor’s note: We’ve added an additional tweet and text to the post.