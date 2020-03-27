UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus:

BREAKING: UK says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus. https://t.co/hc4iaANa10 — The Associated Press (@AP) March 27, 2020

Ah. So maybe shaking hands with coronavirus patients at the hospital wasn’t such a good idea?

According to reports, he is experiencing only mild symptoms:

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus and is experiencing mild symptoms, says No 10 https://t.co/IjA7PNb2da — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) March 27, 2020

And he’ll run the country through video conferences, just like the rest of us are doing:

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he has tested positive for coronavirus and will self-isolate but will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference — Sky News Breaking (@SkyNewsBreak) March 27, 2020

Oh, and it’s not just the U.S. that is having an issue with testing:

BREAKING: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for Coronavirus. Now self-isolating at No10, but will still handle Govt. handling of crisis. Wish him well, and also wish he gets our NHS health workers the same test – fast. pic.twitter.com/hYRvjKHV3N — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 27, 2020

Here’s hoping he get well soon:

Wishing @BorisJohnson well and a very rapid recovery. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) March 27, 2020

***

