UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus:

Ah. So maybe shaking hands with coronavirus patients at the hospital wasn’t such a good idea?

According to reports, he is experiencing only mild symptoms:

And he’ll run the country through video conferences, just like the rest of us are doing:

Oh, and it’s not just the U.S. that is having an issue with testing:

Here’s hoping he get well soon:

