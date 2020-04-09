Some good news straight from President Trump himself: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had been admitted to the intensive care unit after contracting the coronavirus, has been released from the ICU.

Great News: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just been moved out of Intensive Care. Get well Boris!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2020

Comfortably Smug got the prayer chain going:

Thank you President Trump for healing Boris Johnson 🙏 https://t.co/QobmD7pzwf — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 9, 2020

Worlds Best Doctor pic.twitter.com/YpFESaAPq1 — Kimmy Jong (@thesmugglerdav1) April 9, 2020

Trump signing the executive order ordering Boris Johnson back to full health pic.twitter.com/uPxgV1XSXl — Cliff Booth (@CBoothStuntman) April 9, 2020

Best President ever — Lee (@lee_bail83) April 9, 2020

Is there anything this man can’t do???? — 𝓛𝓲𝓼𝓪 (@Rockprincess818) April 9, 2020

He can’t cure TDS. It’s his one blind spot lol — Glutton4Pnshmnt (@Glutton4Pnshmnt) April 9, 2020

Amazing what can be done through the Power of Trump and the Power of Prayer!!!! — Shane Rider 🇺🇸 (@shaneriderMA) April 9, 2020

Trump, MD is a show that needs to be made. — “Midnight” Mitch (@midnight_mitch_) April 9, 2020

Excuse me but that’s Dr. President Trump!!! show some respect. — rd (@77deschain) April 9, 2020

All praise goes to our God-Emperor Trump. — Richard Head (@RealClayBigsby_) April 9, 2020

Trump henceforth known as “Doctor Miracle” — J (@wileypepp) April 9, 2020

I have an inkling he took the Trump Tea. — TRM (@trm10trm) April 9, 2020

He took the trump pills. Guarantee it was more than oxygen — Mountain Mama (@sarapburgess) April 9, 2020

Trump pill FTW! — Blinkomatic (@Blinkomatic1) April 9, 2020

The Hydroxychloroquine got there just in time — FSM (@COTFSMON) April 9, 2020

libs owned once again — conservativeleafsfan (@conservleafsfan) April 9, 2020

Our best wishes to Boris Johnson so he can make a full recovery and get back to owning the libs.

