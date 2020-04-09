Some good news straight from President Trump himself: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had been admitted to the intensive care unit after contracting the coronavirus, has been released from the ICU.

Comfortably Smug got the prayer chain going:

Our best wishes to Boris Johnson so he can make a full recovery and get back to owning the libs.

