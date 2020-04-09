Some good news straight from President Trump himself: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had been admitted to the intensive care unit after contracting the coronavirus, has been released from the ICU.
Great News: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just been moved out of Intensive Care. Get well Boris!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2020
Comfortably Smug got the prayer chain going:
Thank you President Trump for healing Boris Johnson 🙏 https://t.co/QobmD7pzwf
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 9, 2020
Worlds Best Doctor pic.twitter.com/YpFESaAPq1
— Kimmy Jong (@thesmugglerdav1) April 9, 2020
Trump signing the executive order ordering Boris Johnson back to full health pic.twitter.com/uPxgV1XSXl
— Cliff Booth (@CBoothStuntman) April 9, 2020
— “Midnight” Mitch (@midnight_mitch_) April 9, 2020
🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/wp5WQGoom6
— Steve Warner ✘ (@darkcityfm) April 9, 2020
— Texas Jayhawk (@MikeJohnson71TC) April 9, 2020
— KSLawBunny (@KSLawWolf) April 9, 2020
Best President ever
— Lee (@lee_bail83) April 9, 2020
Is there anything this man can’t do????
— 𝓛𝓲𝓼𝓪 (@Rockprincess818) April 9, 2020
He can’t cure TDS. It’s his one blind spot lol
— Glutton4Pnshmnt (@Glutton4Pnshmnt) April 9, 2020
Amazing what can be done through the Power of Trump and the Power of Prayer!!!!
— Shane Rider 🇺🇸 (@shaneriderMA) April 9, 2020
Trump, MD is a show that needs to be made.
— “Midnight” Mitch (@midnight_mitch_) April 9, 2020
— E (@Ericcs1292) April 9, 2020
Excuse me but that’s Dr. President Trump!!!
show some respect.
— rd (@77deschain) April 9, 2020
— 🦇BatLivesMatter🦇 (@az_swole) April 9, 2020
All praise goes to our God-Emperor Trump.
— Richard Head (@RealClayBigsby_) April 9, 2020
Trump henceforth known as “Doctor Miracle”
— J (@wileypepp) April 9, 2020
I have an inkling he took the Trump Tea.
— TRM (@trm10trm) April 9, 2020
He took the trump pills. Guarantee it was more than oxygen
— Mountain Mama (@sarapburgess) April 9, 2020
Trump pill FTW!
— Blinkomatic (@Blinkomatic1) April 9, 2020
The Hydroxychloroquine got there just in time
— FSM (@COTFSMON) April 9, 2020
— ♠️Leonidas♠️ (@davidphx) April 9, 2020
libs owned once again
— conservativeleafsfan (@conservleafsfan) April 9, 2020
Our best wishes to Boris Johnson so he can make a full recovery and get back to owning the libs.
