Breaking — and good — news out of London where UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment for coronavirus:
LONDON (AP) — UK says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from the hospital as he recovers from the coronavirus.
But he’s not going back to work yet:
BREAKING: Boris Johnson has been discharged from hospital and he will continue his recovery at Chequers – on the advice of his medical team he will not immediately be returning to work, Downing Street says.
“I owe them my life,” he said after praising the doctors and nurses who cared for him:
Boris Johnson has praised the care he has received from doctors and nurses during his #coronavirus treatment
