Breaking — and good — news out of London where UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment for coronavirus:

LONDON (AP) — UK says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from the hospital as he recovers from the coronavirus. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) April 12, 2020

But he’s not going back to work yet:

BREAKING: Boris Johnson has been discharged from hospital and he will continue his recovery at Chequers – on the advice of his medical team he will not immediately be returning to work, Downing Street says. More on the PM and #coronavirus here: https://t.co/Ei9NvxVmyd pic.twitter.com/wiE5eVlY1B — SkyNews (@SkyNews) April 12, 2020

“I owe them my life,” he said after praising the doctors and nurses who cared for him:

"I owe them my life." Boris Johnson has praised the care he has received from doctors and nurses during his #coronavirus treatment https://t.co/Du1VoIYTSc — SkyNews (@SkyNews) April 12, 2020

**