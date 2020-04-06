Disturbing news out of the U.K. today, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s condition has worsened since being diagnosed with COVID19 and he’s been moved to the ICU:
BREAK: @BorisJohnson in intensive care. pic.twitter.com/lH3yuV4KMI
— Joe Pike (@joepike) April 6, 2020
The prime minister has been moved to intensive care. @DominicRaab is now temporarily in charge. Deeply worrying pic.twitter.com/qzSPJGxnwK
— Robert Peston (@Peston) April 6, 2020
“Worrying” is putting it mildly.
Oh no https://t.co/0vtQRMhKDy
— Matthew (@matthops82) April 6, 2020
This is truly terrifying. https://t.co/JzDh0fwkoV
— Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) April 6, 2020
Let’s hope he gets through this.
Terrible news. God be with him. https://t.co/3Ny2ChsE7F
— David French (@DavidAFrench) April 6, 2020
Praying for Boris. https://t.co/5CvUVV4abM
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) April 6, 2020
Come on ole boy, pull through🙏
— Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) April 6, 2020