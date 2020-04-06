Disturbing news out of the U.K. today, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s condition has worsened since being diagnosed with COVID19 and he’s been moved to the ICU:

The prime minister has been moved to intensive care. ⁦@DominicRaab⁩ is now temporarily in charge. Deeply worrying pic.twitter.com/qzSPJGxnwK — Robert Peston (@Peston) April 6, 2020

“Worrying” is putting it mildly.

This is truly terrifying. https://t.co/JzDh0fwkoV — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) April 6, 2020

Let’s hope he gets through this.

Terrible news. God be with him. https://t.co/3Ny2ChsE7F — David French (@DavidAFrench) April 6, 2020