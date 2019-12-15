In a letter sent to House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes used Department of Justice IG Michael Horowitz’s conclusions about FBI abuses that he delivered in a report released this past week to point out multiple errors made by Schiff during the process of presenting the impeachment case against President Trump.

Devin Nunes writes letter to Adam Schiff pointing out several serious errors Schiff made in characterizing Steele dossier, Page FISA, more. 'It is clear you are in need of rehabilitation…' pic.twitter.com/qoY3p7EJOo — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 15, 2019

Although he says there are more false claims made by Schiff, Nunes lists seven of them in his letter relating to the Steele Dossier and information used to obtain a surveillance warrant on former Trump campaign associate Carter Page.

The letter continues.

More Nunes to Schiff: 'It's crucial that you admit you have a problem…' pic.twitter.com/X7nbPXzmau — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 15, 2019

In addition to the issues he identified, Nunes uses pretty strong language to characterize Schiff’s position:

“After publishing false conclusions of such enormity on a topic directly within this committee’s oversight responsibilities, it is clear that you are in need of rehabilitation.” “Your rehabilitation will be a long, arduous process.” “As part of your rehabilitation, it is crucial to admit that you have a problem.” “You are hijacking the Intelligence Committee for political purposes while excusing and covering up intelligence agency abuses.” “You’ve already been discredited by your years-long false claim that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to hack the 2016 presidential election.” “I refuse to believe you are beyond redemption.”

Is there a 12-step program to rehabilitate a serial liar who abuses his authority, deceives the American people, excuses FBI corruption, sees imaginary evidence, and hears imaginary phone calls? This letter by ⁦@DevinNunes⁩ to Schiff is pure fire—and hilarious: pic.twitter.com/itS54KqaxC — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) December 15, 2019

Nine days ago, Nunes wrote Schiff a letter that was just as blistering, outlining how he had “blatant disregard” for impeachment rules.

Nunes blasts Schiff for 'blatant disregard' of impeachment rules; blames 'vendetta' against Trumphttps://t.co/J5tZKNfup0 — Chris Berg (@chrisbergPOVNOW) December 9, 2019

Over to you, Mr. Chairman.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

