GOP Rep. Will Hurd (Texas), a former intelligence officer and member of the House Intelligence Committee, says he doesn’t understand why there isn’t more outrage over the revelation by Department of Justice IG Michael Horowitz that there were 17 inaccurate pieces of information in the application for the FISA warrant that was used to surveil former Trump campaign official Carter Page.

“The real question is why were there 17 lies in this report … As a former intelligence officer, that’s absolutely outrageous,” GOP Rep. Will Hurd says about the IG report. “I don't understand why more people are not outraged” https://t.co/Zgn5GmwScY #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/9eBVU4v6X1 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 15, 2019

Hurd: “Whether it was done properly or improperly is not the real question. The real question is why were there 17 lies in this report?”

IG Horowitz found 17 inaccuracies and omissions in Carter Page #FISA warrants. Page told CBS “I think people in the government bureaucracy and U.S. Intelligence Community owe all Americans a big apology. I was just a conduit for their egregious wrongdoings. “ @JonathanTurley — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) December 15, 2019

Horowitz did not rule out bias in his testimony.

This is noteworthy. Horowitz is NOT saying he has ruled out political bias in the FBI's 17 Carter Page FISA errors. Q: "Can you say it wasn’t because of political bias?" A: "I do not know." — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) December 11, 2019

Hurd went on to talk about impeachment and chided Democrats for making the process a political one.

GOP Rep. Will Hurd to @jaketapper on @CNNSotu: “You can vote against impeachment but still disagree with some of the policies and some of the behavior.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 15, 2019

As we’ve noted here before, Hurd was by no means a rubber stamp to oppose impeachment when the process began. Nevertheless, after sitting through the Intelligence Committee hearings, spearheaded by Adam Schiff, he found nothing to warrant impeachment.

VIP CONTENT==> GAME OVER: If Dems can't even convince Will Hurd or Mark Sanford to vote to impeach POTUS, they're TOAST https://t.co/LRWYAfbfT7 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 23, 2019

