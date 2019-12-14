The report and Senate testimony from IG Michael Horowitz about the Russia investigation was nothing short of damning to the FBI and a narrative congressional Democrats have been pushing for a long time (before moving the goalposts and switching to Trump’s call with the president of Ukraine).

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley, who testified at a House impeachment hearing (even though Democrats weren’t interested in the least to hear his opinion), has written a column in which he says somebody owes Carter Page an apology:

At what point does someone apologize to Carter Page? He is, in fact, the victim of this criminal referral. He is the victim of what Horowitz describes as a “misleading” basis presented to the FISA court. He is a victim of media “groupthink”. https://t.co/7qxiEWZnHE — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 14, 2019

Many know who should be one of the first in line to offer an apology to Page:

He is the victim of three years of lies and accusations by @RepAdamSchiff, who apparently, to this day, can not accept the fact that no one conspired with Russia. https://t.co/sdMgLW9tbk — MerryChristmasFrau (@bayareahausfrau) December 14, 2019

Someone? Lets get specific. Adam Schiff.

Every host on msnbc

Every host on cnn

Just to start… — CraZeyNinJa (@CraZeyNinJa) December 14, 2019

Oh… and maybe ask that to Adam Schiff — CorneliaVF (@jerseycornelia) December 14, 2019

Adam Schiff will switch to the GOP before Carter Page gets an apology. — Tertium Quid (@TertiumQuid3) December 14, 2019

Also, when do people start calling out Adam Schiff and all of the other who paddled these lies for three years? Nunes deserves an apology as well. — Dandy Truman (@DandyTruman) December 14, 2019

Schiff and other Dems have been so obsessed they don’t whose lives they left in their TDS wake.

A massive lawsuit with damages in the $millions would go a long way. — Zhivago of Tookland (@raywatts) December 14, 2019

Apologies mean nothing to the swamp. He's due some serious compensation for pain & suffering. — Elisa Janes (@EJanesSeminole) December 14, 2019

This would be a great question for Chris Wallace to ask tomorrow on @FoxNewsSunday https://t.co/4NIEitPj9y — Reginald (@o2bclvr) December 14, 2019

It would be.