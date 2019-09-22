On Friday, Barack Obama tweeted the following about the Climate Strike that took place and exhorted young people to “demand action to protect our planet.”

So, former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker reminded the former president of the private air travel luxury that he has enjoyed and that he believes will end up destroying the planet.

Boom.

***

