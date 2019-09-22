On Friday, Barack Obama tweeted the following about the Climate Strike that took place and exhorted young people to “demand action to protect our planet.”

One challenge will define the future for today’s young generation more dramatically than any other: Climate change. The millions of young people worldwide who’ve organized and joined today’s #ClimateStrike demand action to protect our planet, and they deserve it. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 20, 2019

So, former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker reminded the former president of the private air travel luxury that he has enjoyed and that he believes will end up destroying the planet.

Is he still flying in private planes? If so, stop telling the rest of us what to do with our own lives. https://t.co/9r7fS0Gi7V — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) September 22, 2019

Boom.

***

RELATED:

Barack Obama encourages young people to take action on climate change (and he’s obviously confident they will)

Look OUT Right-wingers! Max Boot says he’s ‘thoroughly sick’ of you guys calling the climate change cult a religion and LMAO

2020 Dems who warn that eating meat contributes to climate change try to win support at the Iowa Steak Fry