Yesterday’s “climate strike” saw students and other activists in cities all around the world skipping school and work ostensibly to save humanity that has somewhere between 14 months and 11.5 years to live, depending on which alarmist’s view you subscribe to. World traveling ex President Barack Obama was there to give the climate strikers his full support:

The good news is that Obama is obviously confident the effects of “climate change” will be dealt with before they get too out of control:

Nobody has confidence in today’s youth than the former president!

For rich and well-connected climate change alarmists, taking “action” means the masses are expected to provide the offsets for massive carbon footprints they have no intention of reducing.

