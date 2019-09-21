Yesterday’s “climate strike” saw students and other activists in cities all around the world skipping school and work ostensibly to save humanity that has somewhere between 14 months and 11.5 years to live, depending on which alarmist’s view you subscribe to. World traveling ex President Barack Obama was there to give the climate strikers his full support:

One challenge will define the future for today’s young generation more dramatically than any other: Climate change. The millions of young people worldwide who’ve organized and joined today’s #ClimateStrike demand action to protect our planet, and they deserve it. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 20, 2019

The good news is that Obama is obviously confident the effects of “climate change” will be dealt with before they get too out of control:

Barack and Michelle Obama are buying a multi-million dollar estate in Martha’s Vineyard. It has a $14.85 million listing price.https://t.co/jpFB1M9bYN — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 22, 2019

Nobody has confidence in today’s youth than the former president!

oh man, he's gonna be surprised when he finds out where his new house is located. https://t.co/6i65mC3vVY — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) September 20, 2019

He'll have an oceanfront view of the apocalypse…. — John Breads (@JohnBreads) September 20, 2019

Why did u buy a $15 million mansion when it will be underwater soon? — TheQuestionIs 🗯 (@WhoDecides_) September 20, 2019

The guy who paid $15 million for a house 20 yards from the ocean. — American Bulldog (@HowlingAtWind) September 21, 2019

But aren't you still enjoying lots of fossil fuel-guzzling travel? If you actually believe in this stuff, Barack, why can't you be bothered to *behave* as if you believe in it? https://t.co/3gd4EweC3P — Tom Nelson (@tan123) September 20, 2019

For rich and well-connected climate change alarmists, taking “action” means the masses are expected to provide the offsets for massive carbon footprints they have no intention of reducing.

***

Related:

Mick & Keith step off the Rolling Stones’ tour jet long enough to let #ClimateStrike activists know they’re doing important work