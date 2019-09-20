The Rolling Stones frontmen, Mick Jagger & Keith Richards, took a little time today to let “climate strike” activists know that they’re fully supportive of their cause:

I stand in support of the global #climatestrike today. We need to do everything we can to protect our planet and humanity. Find out more at https://t.co/gWE8ar7Hfk pic.twitter.com/Z45nlFWWf8 — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 20, 2019

I stand in support of the global #climatestrike today. We need to do everything we can to protect our planet and humanity. Find out more at https://t.co/YZFM0eBd0n pic.twitter.com/SD52R7uywL — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) September 20, 2019

A lot of people spotted two more examples of “do as we say, not as we do”:

You travel on a private jet: https://t.co/rKIuWz6DnV — Victoria Balfour (@VickiBalfour) September 20, 2019

You have a private jet. Don’t lecture me. — Kevin Kiefer (@kevindk82) September 20, 2019

Hmm. Maybe the Stones will take Greta Thunberg’s lead and swap this out for a sailboat:

She comes in colours everywhere… Denver welcomed us in with a rainbow 🌈 see you all tomorrow! #therollingstones #stonesnofilter #denver pic.twitter.com/vGFMi3lz3Q — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) August 9, 2019

The Stones are in the midst of a summer tour, so people are wondering if the band is planning on making some changes to decades-old travel habits:

So you will no longer FLY around the world? That would be a good place to start to "protect our planet".. — B Dennis (@bjd0994) September 20, 2019

If you support this movement then sell all of your palatial homes, stop flying on private jets, perform small acoustic concerts with no fireworks. — Chris (@chrismolloy) September 20, 2019

Are the Stones suddenly moving their stage show and equipment via sailboats and electric cars? — JohnnyElvis007 (@JohnnyElvis007) September 20, 2019

When you scrap that Jet of yours and start flying coach with the rest of us, then you can preach. Until then…. — Patrick (@Patrickforever4) September 20, 2019

You have a larger carbon footprint than 99% of the rest of us. Are you going to climatestrike by not flying in private jet? Practice what you preach if you want to set an example — Domenic Palleschi (@DjPalleschi) September 20, 2019

Keith, you jet around the world constantly on private jets…what action are you gong to take? — Richard Bradley (@rbradleyFM) September 20, 2019

that big jet for the tour was powered by good intentions I guess — Danny Roach (@DannyRoach17) September 20, 2019