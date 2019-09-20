The Rolling Stones frontmen, Mick Jagger & Keith Richards, took a little time today to let “climate strike” activists know that they’re fully supportive of their cause:
I stand in support of the global #climatestrike today. We need to do everything we can to protect our planet and humanity. Find out more at https://t.co/gWE8ar7Hfk pic.twitter.com/Z45nlFWWf8
— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 20, 2019
I stand in support of the global #climatestrike today. We need to do everything we can to protect our planet and humanity. Find out more at https://t.co/YZFM0eBd0n pic.twitter.com/SD52R7uywL
— Keith Richards (@officialKeef) September 20, 2019
A lot of people spotted two more examples of “do as we say, not as we do”:
You travel on a private jet: https://t.co/rKIuWz6DnV
— Victoria Balfour (@VickiBalfour) September 20, 2019
You have a private jet. Don’t lecture me.
— Kevin Kiefer (@kevindk82) September 20, 2019
Hmm. Maybe the Stones will take Greta Thunberg’s lead and swap this out for a sailboat:
She comes in colours everywhere…
Denver welcomed us in with a rainbow 🌈 see you all tomorrow! #therollingstones #stonesnofilter #denver pic.twitter.com/vGFMi3lz3Q
— The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) August 9, 2019
The Stones are in the midst of a summer tour, so people are wondering if the band is planning on making some changes to decades-old travel habits:
So you will no longer FLY around the world? That would be a good place to start to "protect our planet"..
— B Dennis (@bjd0994) September 20, 2019
If you support this movement then sell all of your palatial homes, stop flying on private jets, perform small acoustic concerts with no fireworks.
— Chris (@chrismolloy) September 20, 2019
Are the Stones suddenly moving their stage show and equipment via sailboats and electric cars?
— JohnnyElvis007 (@JohnnyElvis007) September 20, 2019
When you scrap that Jet of yours and start flying coach with the rest of us, then you can preach. Until then….
— Patrick (@Patrickforever4) September 20, 2019
You have a larger carbon footprint than 99% of the rest of us. Are you going to climatestrike by not flying in private jet? Practice what you preach if you want to set an example
— Domenic Palleschi (@DjPalleschi) September 20, 2019
Keith, you jet around the world constantly on private jets…what action are you gong to take?
— Richard Bradley (@rbradleyFM) September 20, 2019
that big jet for the tour was powered by good intentions I guess
— Danny Roach (@DannyRoach17) September 20, 2019
You've been using fuel flying around the world since before I was even born, but yeah lecture us regular people.
— Joe (@MetalFanInBlack) September 20, 2019