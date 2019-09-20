The Rolling Stones frontmen, Mick Jagger & Keith Richards, took a little time today to let “climate strike” activists know that they’re fully supportive of their cause:

A lot of people spotted two more examples of “do as we say, not as we do”:

Hmm. Maybe the Stones will take Greta Thunberg’s lead and swap this out for a sailboat:

The Stones are in the midst of a summer tour, so people are wondering if the band is planning on making some changes to decades-old travel habits:

