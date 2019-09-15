California Sen. and presidential candidate Kamala Harris claims that newly-released, widely-rebuked and partially-deleted allegations published by the New York Times about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh should lead to his impeachment from the high court.

I sat through those hearings. Brett Kavanaugh lied to the U.S. Senate and most importantly to the American people. He was put on the Court through a sham process and his place on the Court is an insult to the pursuit of truth and justice. He must be impeached. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 15, 2019

So, this former prosecutor claims that the Senate Judiciary Committee’s confirmation hearings and investigation, which afforded Kavanaugh due process, were “a sham” while insisting that he (without due process) “must be impeached.”

Interesting.

We sat through those hearings too. We watched in shock as elected officials turned a legitimate process into a farce. We watched in horror as the presumption of innocence was turned on its head. Hear me when I say we're still watching. https://t.co/wLczDo5Lik — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) September 15, 2019

If he lied, what's the evidence? Nothing so far even comes close to supporting that assertion, and Harris is making grave allegations about a man's reputation. https://t.co/jtOgd5hGF4 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 15, 2019

One would think a candidate who continues to tout her credentials as a former prosecutor would be primarily interested in the actual evidence involved.

Uhhh…if you're gonna "Believe all women" on this one, then the incident never happened. The woman the NYT's source claimed was a victim of Brett Kavanaugh denies being forced to fondle his penis. https://t.co/gk2SeWBh1X — Emily “Al Fredo” Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 15, 2019

Kamala, true to form, looking to immediately capitalize on the latest news https://t.co/AqBgRD74AH — Jason Hopkins (@thejasonhopkins) September 15, 2019

Many Americans were paying close attention to the Kavanaugh hearings last year, and if Harris and other Democrats decide to relitigate his confirmation hearing over the 2020 election, it could prove to be a double-edged sword.

