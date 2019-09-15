In the midst of the New York Times’ widely-criticized and partially-deleted allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released a statement about Democrats’ obstruction during the confirmation process and Kavanaugh’s continued service on the high court.

Zero ambiguity from the leading senator regarding the future of Justice Kavanaugh.

