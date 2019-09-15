In the midst of the New York Times’ widely-criticized and partially-deleted allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released a statement about Democrats’ obstruction during the confirmation process and Kavanaugh’s continued service on the high court.

The far left’s willingness to seize on completely uncorroborated and unsubstantiated allegations during last year’s confirmation process was a dark and embarrassing chapter for the Senate. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 15, 2019

Fortunately a majority of Senators and the American people rallied behind timeless principles such as due process and the presumption of innocence. I look forward to many years of service to come from Justice Kavanaugh. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 15, 2019

Zero ambiguity from the leading senator regarding the future of Justice Kavanaugh.

