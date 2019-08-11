Sen. and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders articulated how socialists feel about your hard-earned money during a campaign event on Saturday.

When it comes to the reckless spending of what you make, they say, “So what?”

“Gonna cost a little bit of money, so what?”

The nation’s leading socialist did not say how many of his own dollars he would be putting toward the effort.

It would be nigh impossible for Sanders, Warren or any of the other taxpayer-dollar spendaholics running for the Democrat nomination to put a serious price tag on all of the socialist proposals they have put forth.

As a result, “so what” is all they can muster.

