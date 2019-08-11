Sen. and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders articulated how socialists feel about your hard-earned money during a campaign event on Saturday.

When it comes to the reckless spending of what you make, they say, “So what?”

Bernie on big government proposals: “costs a little bit of money, so what?”https://t.co/ZRZxnAgiZC pic.twitter.com/fqWMRm9a8I — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 10, 2019

“Gonna cost a little bit of money, so what?”

Oh yeah just a little bit of money. No big deal. https://t.co/7ES6ngpLyX — Jacob (76-40) (@realJGP) August 10, 2019

The nation’s leading socialist did not say how many of his own dollars he would be putting toward the effort.

No grasp of reality whatsoever, or a blatant attempt to lie his way into power… https://t.co/V8PUggBSOD — Robert Myers (@Rondo2) August 10, 2019

It would be nigh impossible for Sanders, Warren or any of the other taxpayer-dollar spendaholics running for the Democrat nomination to put a serious price tag on all of the socialist proposals they have put forth.

As a result, “so what” is all they can muster.

***

