Bernie Sanders is always cranky, but he seems even more cranky than usual now that he’s slipped from his No. 2 position behind Joe Biden in the polls and isn’t making up much ground in the debates.
We also know that he disagrees with the president on everything, but to be honest, it’s kind of refreshing for an opponent to call Trump an idiot and not a white supremacist this week — someone’s going off-script.
Donald Trump believes climate change is a hoax. Donald Trump is an idiot.
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 10, 2019
Sanders is an idiot if he thinks climate change is going to swing this election to the Democrats; if it were, Jay Inslee might be polling somewhere above 0 percent.
But he is intentional, which makes him a danger to our democracy and our country's future. #ImpeachmentInquiryNow #PresidentHemar https://t.co/yH322aHaFq
— Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 10, 2019
Sorry, Congresswoman Tlaib, but your #PresidentHemar hashtag is not happening. Keep trying though.
Bernie Sanders believes bread lines are good. Bernie Sanders is a communist idiot. https://t.co/t6s27atvnd
— Jared Rabel (@JaredMRabel97) August 10, 2019
You think socialism is the answer. You’re an idiot.
— JustJude🇺🇸Loves USA no matter who's POTUS (@surfthespectrum) August 10, 2019
And you believe socialism works.
— James Howlett (@JamHowler) August 10, 2019
Says the moron who thinks a socialist America could work 🤔🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
— Ron (@Ron97687992) August 10, 2019
You believe in socialism which has failed at every single turn, so you’re not really one to talk, champ. https://t.co/ENzDiWtICM
— Mike Beasley (@MikeBeas) August 10, 2019
Bernie Sanders believes in #socialism and social justice.
Bernie Sanders is an idiot. https://t.co/Jq99PoQht7
— Enderson Sequera S. (@SequeraUC) August 10, 2019
Marxism is a scam.
— Antonio Martinez (@djtechchicago) August 10, 2019
Look who's talking.
— I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) August 10, 2019
Bernie Sanders thinks that a $15 minimum wage works. Bernie Sanders is an idiot https://t.co/cQRTRG7SPq
— 🛢Josh🥠 (@SparkonGH) August 10, 2019
@BernieSanders believes that lowering hours and increasing pay to equal the same net paycheck is equal to a living wage increase. What does that make Bernie? 🤔🤷♂️🤣❤️🇺🇸❤️
— Chuck Poole (@MenLoveMothers) August 10, 2019
Dude, junior high much?
— H. L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) August 10, 2019
Bernie. Two questions.
1: Are you drinking?
2: Can I come over?
— Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) August 10, 2019
He believes MAN MADE CLIMATE CHANGE is a hoax. Which it is. It’s a redistribution scheme developed by Socialists who want to control every aspect of a person’s life. Climate changes constantly, which is a fact of nature nobody denies.
— Jim Dandie (@realjimdandie) August 10, 2019
Global Cooling: Second Ice Age
Global Warming: Melting polar ice caps
Climate Change: We're never right so screw it. #Hoax https://t.co/OHJXdRwqUe
— David Morgan (@StarCoreOne02) August 10, 2019
Bernie, I respect you, very much! Earth ALWAYS had Climate Change, but Trump, and many others, including me, believe that MAN MADE CLIMATE CHANGE is Hoax!
— Ghana-Net.com (@GhanaNet) August 10, 2019
It's a money laundering operation.
— RNH (@RNHAAP) August 10, 2019
All those millionaires flying on their private jets and yachting themselves to the climate change forum think the same 🤡 https://t.co/cvOVvrgaaD
— JC (@EternalQuest27) August 10, 2019
You are the complete moron @BernieSanders – speaking as one who has an environment studies degree – "man-made climate change" all junk science…in the 70s & 80s it was the coming ice age – then "peak oil" – then @algore's complete fraud – it's all political opinions not science
— Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) August 10, 2019
Climate change aka weather.
— Elizabeth Shrugged (@Eliz112362) August 10, 2019
Comrade, I believe in climate change, we call it the weather where I comes from.
— Declas for dat ass (@stay_woke2020) August 10, 2019
It is a hoax.
— Jennifer. (@JLSpeidel) August 10, 2019
Stop poking the bear, Bernie.
— Robert Tomko (@RobertTomko2) August 10, 2019
You lost to Hillary. Who’s the idiot?
— onesoldiersmom ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@onesoldiersmom) August 10, 2019
