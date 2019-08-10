Bernie Sanders is always cranky, but he seems even more cranky than usual now that he’s slipped from his No. 2 position behind Joe Biden in the polls and isn’t making up much ground in the debates.

We also know that he disagrees with the president on everything, but to be honest, it’s kind of refreshing for an opponent to call Trump an idiot and not a white supremacist this week — someone’s going off-script.

Sanders is an idiot if he thinks climate change is going to swing this election to the Democrats; if it were, Jay Inslee might be polling somewhere above 0 percent.

Sorry, Congresswoman Tlaib, but your #PresidentHemar hashtag is not happening. Keep trying though.

