Bernie Sanders is always cranky, but he seems even more cranky than usual now that he’s slipped from his No. 2 position behind Joe Biden in the polls and isn’t making up much ground in the debates.

We also know that he disagrees with the president on everything, but to be honest, it’s kind of refreshing for an opponent to call Trump an idiot and not a white supremacist this week — someone’s going off-script.

Donald Trump believes climate change is a hoax. Donald Trump is an idiot. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 10, 2019

Sanders is an idiot if he thinks climate change is going to swing this election to the Democrats; if it were, Jay Inslee might be polling somewhere above 0 percent.

But he is intentional, which makes him a danger to our democracy and our country's future. #ImpeachmentInquiryNow #PresidentHemar https://t.co/yH322aHaFq — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 10, 2019

Sorry, Congresswoman Tlaib, but your #PresidentHemar hashtag is not happening. Keep trying though.

Bernie Sanders believes bread lines are good. Bernie Sanders is a communist idiot. https://t.co/t6s27atvnd — Jared Rabel (@JaredMRabel97) August 10, 2019

You think socialism is the answer. You’re an idiot. — JustJude🇺🇸Loves USA no matter who's POTUS (@surfthespectrum) August 10, 2019

And you believe socialism works. — James Howlett (@JamHowler) August 10, 2019

Says the moron who thinks a socialist America could work 🤔🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Ron (@Ron97687992) August 10, 2019

You believe in socialism which has failed at every single turn, so you’re not really one to talk, champ. https://t.co/ENzDiWtICM — Mike Beasley (@MikeBeas) August 10, 2019

Bernie Sanders believes in #socialism and social justice. Bernie Sanders is an idiot. https://t.co/Jq99PoQht7 — Enderson Sequera S. (@SequeraUC) August 10, 2019

Marxism is a scam. — Antonio Martinez (@djtechchicago) August 10, 2019

Look who's talking. — I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) August 10, 2019

Bernie Sanders thinks that a $15 minimum wage works. Bernie Sanders is an idiot https://t.co/cQRTRG7SPq — 🛢Josh🥠 (@SparkonGH) August 10, 2019

@BernieSanders believes that lowering hours and increasing pay to equal the same net paycheck is equal to a living wage increase. What does that make Bernie? 🤔🤷‍♂️🤣❤️🇺🇸❤️ — Chuck Poole (@MenLoveMothers) August 10, 2019

Dude, junior high much? — H. L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) August 10, 2019

Bernie. Two questions.

1: Are you drinking?

2: Can I come over? — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) August 10, 2019

He believes MAN MADE CLIMATE CHANGE is a hoax. Which it is. It’s a redistribution scheme developed by Socialists who want to control every aspect of a person’s life. Climate changes constantly, which is a fact of nature nobody denies. — Jim Dandie (@realjimdandie) August 10, 2019

Global Cooling: Second Ice Age

Global Warming: Melting polar ice caps

Climate Change: We're never right so screw it. #Hoax https://t.co/OHJXdRwqUe — David Morgan (@StarCoreOne02) August 10, 2019

Bernie, I respect you, very much! Earth ALWAYS had Climate Change, but Trump, and many others, including me, believe that MAN MADE CLIMATE CHANGE is Hoax! — Ghana-Net.com (@GhanaNet) August 10, 2019

It's a money laundering operation. — RNH (@RNHAAP) August 10, 2019

All those millionaires flying on their private jets and yachting themselves to the climate change forum think the same 🤡 https://t.co/cvOVvrgaaD — JC (@EternalQuest27) August 10, 2019

You are the complete moron @BernieSanders – speaking as one who has an environment studies degree – "man-made climate change" all junk science…in the 70s & 80s it was the coming ice age – then "peak oil" – then @algore's complete fraud – it's all political opinions not science — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) August 10, 2019

Climate change aka weather. — Elizabeth Shrugged (@Eliz112362) August 10, 2019

Comrade, I believe in climate change, we call it the weather where I comes from. — Declas for dat ass (@stay_woke2020) August 10, 2019

It is a hoax. — Jennifer. (@JLSpeidel) August 10, 2019

Stop poking the bear, Bernie. — Robert Tomko (@RobertTomko2) August 10, 2019

You lost to Hillary. Who’s the idiot? — onesoldiersmom ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@onesoldiersmom) August 10, 2019

