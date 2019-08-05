As Twitchy told you yesterday, the Democratic Socialists of America held their national convention this past weekend. But we left something out. Namely this guy in the red scarf, who kindly went over the rules:

Rules of DSA convention: No perfume in the quiet room, no misusing doors, no talking to cops, no talking to the press, always display your credentials, beware of right wing infiltrators….. pic.twitter.com/yDKcyAoeY0 — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) August 4, 2019

Did you get all that? Or were you too transfixed by that dude’s sharp fashion sense?

Isn’t Rules Guy’s red kerchief adorable? — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) August 4, 2019

Adorable.

What a killjoy. — PrincessZoe80085 (@twitt80085) August 5, 2019

Is he mansplaining? How rude We need to go back pic.twitter.com/D85Nb9iNBF — Matt M 🇺🇸 (@Mattminnj) August 4, 2019

Don't use *aggressive scent*

Instructions on how to use the doors.

Just imagine guys like this running every minute detail of your life every hour of the day and night. That's socialism, folks. — Tony Sotony (@TonySotony) August 4, 2019

Socialists aren't even in power yet and they're already oppressing people. — Daniel (@_Djadan) August 4, 2019

These people are gonna lock themselves in a closet for a week once they find out cons/sane people found this — Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) August 4, 2019

No toxic masculinity.

Based on that guy, there’s no masculinity of any kind in the building. — JeffC (@JeffChrz) August 4, 2019

Suddenly I’m much less worried about socialists taking over — Tricky Rick (@TrickyRickDaddy) August 4, 2019

We can defeat them with perfume,loud noises, and using the wrong exit. Could have saved billions during the cold war. — The Government sucks at everything (@backtobasicsplz) August 4, 2019