As Twitchy told you yesterday, the Democratic Socialists of America held their national convention this past weekend. But we left something out. Namely this guy in the red scarf, who kindly went over the rules:

Did you get all that? Or were you too transfixed by that dude’s sharp fashion sense?

Adorable.

Trending

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: copscredentialsDemocratic Socialists of AmericadoorsDSADSA National ConventionMAGArulesscentssocialism