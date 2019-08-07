Bernie Sanders should consider himself lucky that nobody in the immediate vicinity had enough awareness to not break down in laughter when this chant broke out at his rally:
Crowd at Bernie Sanders rally: "Moscow Mitch! Moscow Mitch! Moscow Mitch! Moscow Mitch!" pic.twitter.com/kH5j3ukSQp
— The Hill (@thehill) August 7, 2019
Oh my…
Uh, didn’t Bernie honeymoon in Russia? https://t.co/AkrHsUzfeV
— Ben Smith (@BenSmithDC) August 7, 2019
YUUUP.
Bernie honeymooned in Moscow.
— JWF (@JammieWF) August 7, 2019
Bernie Sanders took his honeymoon in the Soviet Union. https://t.co/1T9l4j7EJH
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) August 7, 2019
Bernie literally honeymooned in Moscow. https://t.co/rBlWw1ARzv
— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 7, 2019
Sanders not only honeymooned and vacationed there but returned to espouse the virtues of Soviet communism.
He literally vacationed in Soviet Russia…..
— AttackPilotTrader (@BenAltitude) August 7, 2019
They shoud be shouting Moscow Bernie
— Bonnie (@BunkerBomb) August 7, 2019
If Bernie’s supporters aren’t familiar with that story, it would have been a perfect time for him to regale the crowd with some USSR vacation anecdotes!
Soviet Union Bernie.
— Sean Champ (@SeanChampVA) August 7, 2019
I don't know which is more amazing–the irony, or the cluelessness to the irony.
— Joe Texian (@TexianJoe) August 7, 2019
We have to stop the Russian infiltration of America by voting in the guy who used to go to Russia for vacation! https://t.co/cZzPezUXI0
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) August 7, 2019
That’s irony for you. Sanders honeymooned in the Soviet Union and made multiple trips to Cuba… but somehow Mitch McConnell is the communist sympathizer?
— Wildomar999 (@Wildomar9991) August 7, 2019
One of these two honeymooned in the Soviet Union and preaches socialism bordering on communism, and it isn’t Mitch.
— Abradax (@OmegaAbradax) August 7, 2019
Fortunately for Sanders, his fans don’t do irony.
***
Related:
‘Oh man’: Reagan Battalion unearths damning footage of Bernie Sanders praising Castro’s revolution ‘against the ugly rich people’