Bernie Sanders should consider himself lucky that nobody in the immediate vicinity had enough awareness to not break down in laughter when this chant broke out at his rally:

Crowd at Bernie Sanders rally: "Moscow Mitch! Moscow Mitch! Moscow Mitch! Moscow Mitch!" pic.twitter.com/kH5j3ukSQp — The Hill (@thehill) August 7, 2019

Oh my…

Uh, didn’t Bernie honeymoon in Russia? https://t.co/AkrHsUzfeV — Ben Smith (@BenSmithDC) August 7, 2019

YUUUP.

Bernie honeymooned in Moscow. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 7, 2019

Bernie Sanders took his honeymoon in the Soviet Union. https://t.co/1T9l4j7EJH — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) August 7, 2019

Bernie literally honeymooned in Moscow. https://t.co/rBlWw1ARzv — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 7, 2019

Sanders not only honeymooned and vacationed there but returned to espouse the virtues of Soviet communism.

He literally vacationed in Soviet Russia….. — AttackPilotTrader (@BenAltitude) August 7, 2019

They shoud be shouting Moscow Bernie — Bonnie (@BunkerBomb) August 7, 2019

If Bernie’s supporters aren’t familiar with that story, it would have been a perfect time for him to regale the crowd with some USSR vacation anecdotes!

Soviet Union Bernie. — Sean Champ (@SeanChampVA) August 7, 2019

I don't know which is more amazing–the irony, or the cluelessness to the irony. — Joe Texian (@TexianJoe) August 7, 2019

We have to stop the Russian infiltration of America by voting in the guy who used to go to Russia for vacation! https://t.co/cZzPezUXI0 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) August 7, 2019

That’s irony for you. Sanders honeymooned in the Soviet Union and made multiple trips to Cuba… but somehow Mitch McConnell is the communist sympathizer? — Wildomar999 (@Wildomar9991) August 7, 2019

One of these two honeymooned in the Soviet Union and preaches socialism bordering on communism, and it isn’t Mitch. — Abradax (@OmegaAbradax) August 7, 2019

Fortunately for Sanders, his fans don’t do irony.

