As we’ve told you previously, The Reagan Battalion unearthed some decades-old videos of Bernie Sanders that are simply jaw-dropping in their praise for communists, Marxists and those forms of government. One such video featured Sanders and his wife Jane heaping praise on the Soviet Union’s system of government after they visited in 1988:

People who were in the USSR around the same time are simply astounded, as Brit Hume noticed:

What others remember certainly does not line up with what Sanders and his wife said after their trip to the Soviet Union:

And it went from there:

Maybe Sanders would like to have a town hall meeting with people who were also in the USSR around that same time so they could compare notes.

