The Reagan Battalion has unearthed some old videos of Bernie Sanders that are just devastating.

First up, here he is defending food lines:

“You know, it’s funny, sometimes American journalists talk about how bad a country is because people are lining up for food. That’s a good thing. In other countries, people don’t line up for food. The rich get the food and the poor starve to death.”

Watch:

Bernie2020 – Make America Venezuela. Today we promise to do everything we can to protect the United States from the scourge of Socialism that has destroyed millions of lives throughout the years. Democrats, reject the demise of your party and country, say no to @BernieSanders. pic.twitter.com/t7GkcPQWwQ — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 19, 2019

Up next, here is praising Soviet-era public transit and youth programs he saw while visiting Moscow:

Video 2. After his 1988 trip to the Soviet Union, @BernieSanders praises their (communist) youth programs and his wife Jane praises their (communist) system of not separating personal life and work. pic.twitter.com/Le8c87gG7f — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 20, 2019

And, finally, here he is criticizing a reporter for using “communist” and “Marxist” to describe the communist Marxist dictator Daniel Ortega:

🚨 This video is absolutely frightening: 1985: @BernieSanders bashes a reporter for referring to the brutal communist dictator of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega as a Communist and Marxist, and not as the Democratically elected President of Nicaragua, demands that he praise the regime. pic.twitter.com/Dtpr6Jmh3D — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 20, 2019

Keep ’em coming:

Dear Bernie bros, threats won’t stop us from releasing every single video we can put our hands on. — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 20, 2019

***

