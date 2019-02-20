The Reagan Battalion has unearthed some old videos of Bernie Sanders that are just devastating.

First up, here he is defending food lines:

“You know, it’s funny, sometimes American journalists talk about how bad a country is because people are lining up for food. That’s a good thing. In other countries, people don’t line up for food. The rich get the food and the poor starve to death.”

Watch:

Up next, here is praising Soviet-era public transit and youth programs he saw while visiting Moscow:

And, finally, here he is criticizing a reporter for using “communist” and “Marxist” to describe the communist Marxist dictator Daniel Ortega:

