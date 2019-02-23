A couple of days ago, Bernie Sanders made it clear that he still backs Nicolas Maduro as the leader of Venezuela as that nation continues to descend further into chaos and humanitarian crises:

Fast forward to Sanders’ interview on Chris Hayes’ MSNBC show, when the senator and presidential candidate was asked to explain why the socialist project failed so disastrously in Venezuela:

Come on, Bernie! It’s really not that complicated:

See, it’s not that difficult, senator.

