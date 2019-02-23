A couple of days ago, Bernie Sanders made it clear that he still backs Nicolas Maduro as the leader of Venezuela as that nation continues to descend further into chaos and humanitarian crises:

Bernie refuses to call for Maduro to step down, does not recognize Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s leaderhttps://t.co/KvvdTJUlt9 pic.twitter.com/HYQDcGOJr5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 21, 2019

Fast forward to Sanders’ interview on Chris Hayes’ MSNBC show, when the senator and presidential candidate was asked to explain why the socialist project failed so disastrously in Venezuela:

Bernie Sanders says it would take too “long” to explain why socialism failed in Venezuela… Cliff notes version: Socialism failed because…it’s socialism. pic.twitter.com/IFdQQjx9bA — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 22, 2019

Come on, Bernie! It’s really not that complicated:

Socialism has failed everywhere it has been tried. Hey Bread line Bernie, I explained it in 8 words. — CC (@ChatByCC) February 22, 2019

The deflecting technique at its finest avoiding the answer when is being spotted. Simple answer "Socialism never has worked" — Rene The One & Only (@ReneTheOneOnly1) February 22, 2019

See, it’s not that difficult, senator.

