There has been a bit of a shakeup at the top of the Democrat nomination polls.

Heretofore, Joe Biden has been joined by Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders at the top of the poll.

But one of those four has taken a step back, leaving three clear leaders at the top.

For a while, national Dem race had a Big Four–Biden, Sanders, Warren, Harris. Now, looks like a Big Three, with Harris joining Buttigieg in a second tier before the dropoff to everybody else. From @RealClearNews https://t.co/CPXjIyAaAZ pic.twitter.com/Pie8cpeOmV — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 11, 2019

York is referencing the Real Clear Politics average of all polls, which shows Sen. Kamala Harris slipping from 15 percent a month ago to 8.3 percent now.

Her numbers started to decrease after the first debate and have continued going south following the second Democrat debate.

Still a long way to go, but it will be interesting to see if this downward slide continues for Sen. Harris.

***

RELATED:

Watch Kamala Harris pivot to Trump when asked about speaking at ‘homophobic’ pastor’s church

Elizabeth Warren & Kamala Harris up the 2020 Dem pandering ante by remembering day Michael Brown was ‘murdered by a white police officer’

LMAO: Video of Kamala Harris seeing her new campaign bus kicks off hilarious Meme-a-Palooza