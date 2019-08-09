As we told you earlier, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand shifted into pander overdrive with this tweet about what happened five years ago:

5 years ago, a Ferguson police officer killed Michael Brown, an unarmed teenager. He shot him 6 times. Nothing will bring Michael back, but we can't stop fighting the injustice done to his family and so many others—and until we do better, we're failing them. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 9, 2019

Beto O’Rourke was also among the 2020 Dems weighing in:

Five years ago, Michael Brown was shot dead by a police officer. In the years since, we’ve heard too many names, too many similar stories, to count. In each, we are reminded of an idea as urgent, and as ignored, today as it was when Michael was killed: Black Lives Matter. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 9, 2019

Not to be outdone, Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris soon upped the rhetorical ante by using the word “murder”:

5 years ago Michael Brown was murdered by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri. Michael was unarmed yet he was shot 6 times. I stand with activists and organizers who continue the fight for justice for Michael. We must confront systemic racism and police violence head on. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 9, 2019

Michael Brown’s murder forever changed Ferguson and America. His tragic death sparked a desperately needed conversation and a nationwide movement. We must fight for stronger accountability and racial equity in our justice system. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 9, 2019

There's going to be a contest to see which candidate can carry this the furthest. pic.twitter.com/X5FTMjqaso — BT (@back_ttys) August 9, 2019

It sure looks that way. But as you’ll recall even the Obama DOJ didn’t agree:

Even the last administration’s AG who really wanted it to be murder found it was justified but you know that. https://t.co/VDkf57Oq1J — Matthew Dempster (@dempstermd) August 9, 2019

Here, let me help. From Obama DOJ:https://t.co/NVoMZYN1pt — Hudson (@HCashny) August 9, 2019

Here’s a portion of the DOJ’s conclusion in the March 2015 report:

2020 Dems using the word “murdered” just don’t match the facts, not that they care:

Nothing to see here, just a major Democratic 2020 candidate repeating the Ferguson lie. https://t.co/eVuzNAICDL — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) August 9, 2019

And they say Trump's rhetoric is dangerous. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/azeY35v7zh — Archer's Father (@DoctorOcelot) August 9, 2019

This Harvard law prof doesn’t know the elements of murder. Unreal. https://t.co/Xp5AM9vqxr — Eager Beaver (@_eager_beaver) August 9, 2019

Maybe Warren (and Harris and others) know but the truth just doesn’t matter to them.