As we told you earlier, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand shifted into pander overdrive with this tweet about what happened five years ago:

Beto O’Rourke was also among the 2020 Dems weighing in:

Not to be outdone, Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris soon upped the rhetorical ante by using the word “murder”:

Wow.

It sure looks that way. But as you’ll recall even the Obama DOJ didn’t agree:

Here’s a portion of the DOJ’s conclusion in the March 2015 report:

2020 Dems using the word “murdered” just don’t match the facts, not that they care:

Maybe Warren (and Harris and others) know but the truth just doesn’t matter to them.

