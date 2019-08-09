The field of 2020 Democrats are pandering like crazy heading into the Iowa caucuses early next year, but few are pandering harder on Twitter than Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand:

We’re surprised she didn’t also assume the “hands up don’t shoot” pose that was a liberal narrative favorite at the time:

The truth? Gillibrand doesn’t seem all that concerned by the truth.

Tags: #FergusonKirsten GillibrandMichael BrownMissouri