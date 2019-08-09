The field of 2020 Democrats are pandering like crazy heading into the Iowa caucuses early next year, but few are pandering harder on Twitter than Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand:
5 years ago, a Ferguson police officer killed Michael Brown, an unarmed teenager.
He shot him 6 times.
Nothing will bring Michael back, but we can't stop fighting the injustice done to his family and so many others—and until we do better, we're failing them.
— Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 9, 2019
We’re surprised she didn’t also assume the “hands up don’t shoot” pose that was a liberal narrative favorite at the time:
Folks… Here is a presidential candidate running at less then 1 percent completely fabricating events to get votes. This is pathetic. #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder https://t.co/JVophncxk2
— Robert Hill (@RobertHill358) August 9, 2019
You’ve shifted into super pandering mode. To hell with facts, whatever it takes right?
— Uncommon Sense (@JWebbMAZ) August 9, 2019
DNA evidence on the officers gun proved Michael Brown was trying to grab his gun. Michael Brown was fleeing a scene where he robbed a store and assaulted a store worker. https://t.co/k8RQnWVlh7
— Mark Johnson (@hickory63) August 9, 2019
An unarmed man, who attempted to become armed by going for the officers weapon. Tell the truth.
— JonJon (@john_busbin) August 9, 2019
The truth? Gillibrand doesn’t seem all that concerned by the truth.