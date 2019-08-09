It’s official: Kamala Harris is pretty excited about her new campaign bus:

We’re assuming her bus conforms to Green New Deal standards and is powered solely by solar & Skittles, but in the meantime, @ComfortablySmug kicked off the fun:

When the squad car doesn't have enough room in the back to arrest all the truant parents pic.twitter.com/kvAYfizBmT — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 9, 2019

And they’re off…

Here’s the Daily Wire’s video contribution:

iS tHiS dOcToReD? pic.twitter.com/7odjXMy5DI — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 9, 2019

LMAO!

Kamala sure does love her buses. pic.twitter.com/886GrsLJZn — Matthew Dempster (@dempstermd) August 9, 2019

She had to rebrand because the old ride looked too much like a cop car. pic.twitter.com/eFqZBsKf2z — Reseth (@ResethO) August 9, 2019

Ouch! Frankly we’re a little surprised Tulsi Gabbard’s campaign hasn’t tweeted their own meme about Harris’ campaign bus, but the week isn’t over yet.