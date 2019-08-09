It’s official: Kamala Harris is pretty excited about her new campaign bus:
I love it! pic.twitter.com/REKn9A7G6g
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 8, 2019
We’re assuming her bus conforms to Green New Deal standards and is powered solely by solar & Skittles, but in the meantime, @ComfortablySmug kicked off the fun:
When the squad car doesn't have enough room in the back to arrest all the truant parents
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 9, 2019
And they’re off…
— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) August 9, 2019
oof pic.twitter.com/kaFTJhtCd7
— Alec Sears (@SearsAl) August 9, 2019
Here’s the Daily Wire’s video contribution:
iS tHiS dOcToReD? pic.twitter.com/7odjXMy5DI
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 9, 2019
LMAO!
— Direct Action Bronson (@smarxist_) August 9, 2019
— RattleShark (@RattleShark) August 9, 2019
Kamala sure does love her buses. pic.twitter.com/886GrsLJZn
— Matthew Dempster (@dempstermd) August 9, 2019
She had to rebrand because the old ride looked too much like a cop car. pic.twitter.com/eFqZBsKf2z
— Reseth (@ResethO) August 9, 2019
Ouch! Frankly we’re a little surprised Tulsi Gabbard’s campaign hasn’t tweeted their own meme about Harris’ campaign bus, but the week isn’t over yet.