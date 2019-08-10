This is from earlier in the week, but it’s worth watching to see rising star Kamala Harris try to wriggle her way out of an uncomfortable situation by pivoting to President Trump.

It turns out it’s a problem (or would have been a problem if they were Republicans) that affects Harris, Cory Booker, and Bernie Sanders, all of whom have spoken at the Victory Missionary Baptist Church in Las Vegas. The problem is that the pastor, the Rev. Robert E. Fowler, Sr., believes that homosexuality is a sin.

He also believes that child molestation is a sin, so the headline writers did some math and concluded that Fowler “equates” child molestation with homosexuality.

Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, and Bernie Sanders have all campaigned at a church in Nevada where the pastor equates homosexuality with child molestation: https://t.co/uSTATLnqmI pic.twitter.com/14Q9qaNrs9 — Metro Weekly (@metroweekly) August 6, 2019

On Sunday, @KamalaHarris said "hate without response will lead to destruction." She did it from the pulpit of a Nevada church whose pastor equates homosexuality with child molestation. (@CoryBooker and @BernieSanders appeared there recently, too)https://t.co/GvmbLtLNNU — Daniel M. Jimenez (@DMJreports) August 6, 2019

Metro Weekly reports:

At least three Democratic presidential candidates have made campaign stops at a Nevada Baptist church led by a pastor who has called being gay a sin worthy of punishment and “enough to send you to hell.” … Fowler reportedly doesn’t believe homosexuality is more harmful than any other type of sin, but puts gay people in the same bracket as child molesters. Speaking to KNPR’s “State of Nevada” program in February 2013, he said: “We believe that everyone is to be restored to God. So whether you commit adultery, whether you commit fornication, whether you’re a child molester, you gossip, you lie, you cheat on your taxes, you don’t pay your tithes, things of that nature. All of that is wrapped together as sin, along with homosexuality. And so at our church, we don’t believe that there’s any one sin that’s greater than anything else.”

Sanders is probably out of the woods since his town hall at the church was a month ago, but Harris spoke there just this week and was asked by reporters to explain why she’d attend a service there.

Harris says she was not aware of the Nevada pastor’s homophobic comments before speaking at his church (Booker and Sanders have also spoken there) pic.twitter.com/CJbQt2C56m — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) August 8, 2019

This is the party that booed when God was reintroduced into the party platform in 2012, so why are they even pandering for the Christian vote?

Yeah. Kind of like Obama had no idea abt Rev Wright, despite being a member of his church for 20+ years. Even though he got the title for Audacity of Hope from one of Wright's sermons. — AroundTown (@Bikerboots) August 8, 2019

And naturally she blames PRESIDENT TRUMP. Geeesus. These people are unbelievable. — Connie T 🇺🇸 (@Soprano38) August 8, 2019

She didn't really answer the question. Why wasn't she asked if she denounced that pastor and his views?? — T-Covfefe (@MyPlace4U) August 8, 2019

By our count, she’s never actually answered a question.

I pick Sen Harris for my dodge ball team. She will not answer a question and turns everything into a complaint against Trump. — MichaelRenberg (@MichaelRenberg) August 8, 2019

She pivots to Trump She such a fraud. — Urban [owboy (@jrosshud) August 8, 2019

And she brings trump into this — American lover (@usaloverdave) August 8, 2019

It's amazing how these Presidential candidates cannot seem to answer a pretty straight forward, and what should be an easy, question without talking about Trump. — Larry (@big_old_larry) August 8, 2019

Hahahaha. And brings trump in the conversation. How weak. — miles deep (@superlanchero) August 8, 2019

How on earth did she still pin this on @realDonaldTrump. I mean that takes some serious skill @DANimal7189 @danielbaesel — SAL 🦒 (@Kingslee_1) August 8, 2019

Maybe Pete Buttigieg should tweet out a list of all the people who’ve donated to Harris, who refused to denounce a homophobic pastor.

It's a good thing that nothing gets past her. — Gʀᴇɢ Oʀʏᴇʟ (@Greg_Oryel) August 8, 2019

She laughs when she is caught…every time — yeah yeah (@yeahyeah330) August 8, 2019

Yep.

She gives me the creeps when she laughs. 😖 — I❤️America (@I_loveAmerica_) August 8, 2019

So in response to that question she laughs? — JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) August 8, 2019

Look down, “ummmm”, look around, “ummmmm”, look down, look back up, “orange man bad” — Paladin (@paladinjoe7) August 8, 2019

Why does she always giggle? — Mike (@mikem022482) August 8, 2019

Man, this is a testament to the people she hired to run her campaign. Which is also, likely, a testament to the people she'd appoint to her administration. Not a good look. — Larissa Mogano (@XO_LM) August 9, 2019

I believe the way this game works is that now Booker, Sanders and Harris are irredeemably homophobic. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) August 9, 2019

Yes, that’s how it works.

