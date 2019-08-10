This is from earlier in the week, but it’s worth watching to see rising star Kamala Harris try to wriggle her way out of an uncomfortable situation by pivoting to President Trump.

It turns out it’s a problem (or would have been a problem if they were Republicans) that affects Harris, Cory Booker, and Bernie Sanders, all of whom have spoken at the Victory Missionary Baptist Church in Las Vegas. The problem is that the pastor, the Rev. Robert E. Fowler, Sr., believes that homosexuality is a sin.

He also believes that child molestation is a sin, so the headline writers did some math and concluded that Fowler “equates” child molestation with homosexuality.

Metro Weekly reports:

At least three Democratic presidential candidates have made campaign stops at a Nevada Baptist church led by a pastor who has called being gay a sin worthy of punishment and “enough to send you to hell.”

Fowler reportedly doesn’t believe homosexuality is more harmful than any other type of sin, but puts gay people in the same bracket as child molesters.

Speaking to KNPR’s “State of Nevada” program in February 2013, he said: “We believe that everyone is to be restored to God. So whether you commit adultery, whether you commit fornication, whether you’re a child molester, you gossip, you lie, you cheat on your taxes, you don’t pay your tithes, things of that nature. All of that is wrapped together as sin, along with homosexuality. And so at our church, we don’t believe that there’s any one sin that’s greater than anything else.”

Sanders is probably out of the woods since his town hall at the church was a month ago, but Harris spoke there just this week and was asked by reporters to explain why she’d attend a service there.

This is the party that booed when God was reintroduced into the party platform in 2012, so why are they even pandering for the Christian vote?

By our count, she’s never actually answered a question.

Maybe Pete Buttigieg should tweet out a list of all the people who’ve donated to Harris, who refused to denounce a homophobic pastor.

Yep.

Yes, that’s how it works.

