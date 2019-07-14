Just a reminder as you read the following rage tweet from Dem Rep. and member of the ‘squad’ Rashida Tlaib, she has been in Congress for a grand total of six months.

Yo @realDonaldTrump, I am fighting corruption in OUR country. I do it every day when I hold your admin accountable as a U.S. Congresswoman. Detroit taught me how to fight for the communities you continue to degrade & attack. Keep talking, you’ll be out of the WH soon. #TickTock — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 14, 2019

Got that, orange man?

Your own party is sick of you. Yo. https://t.co/J7EhuUX0E0 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 14, 2019

Is #TickTock really good optics for you to be using? https://t.co/S5lHcRWNY2 — Presadog (@ThePresaDog) July 14, 2019

Shut up and get out https://t.co/RSu7uqBjCw — capptec (@OmghemanCapptec) July 14, 2019

This is a sitting 'representative'. She is toxic. https://t.co/olc15eU5c6 — Bearfort (@So_ynoT) July 14, 2019

Hey Rashida, You are a disgrace! https://t.co/IWUW50VoCn — Cat (@Cattie1212) July 14, 2019

Kabloomski.

Democratic Party is going to be defined by such people for a long time. How do they win next presidency in coming decades? https://t.co/qC1JV7BFnW — Kumar M (@smmark35) July 14, 2019

Good question.

