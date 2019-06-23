Bernie Sanders says it’s “absolutely not appropriate” for President Trump to enforce current immigration laws by deporting people who are in the United States illegally and fail to even follow the asylum process.

Bernie Sanders says “it is not appropriate” to deport illegal immigrants that don’t follow law in the United States. pic.twitter.com/Qwd7WDjYIP — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 23, 2019

Maybe today’s Democrat Party is “absolutely not appropriate.”

It's not appropriate to follow the law. Got it. 😐🤔 https://t.co/ceiiJnmdzQ — L (@chopinlover78) June 23, 2019

I keep hearing how Dems aren't for open borders. Yet none of them support -border patrol

-barriers to entry

-requiring asylum seekers to show up to court

-deportation If there's nothing to stop you coming in and you can't be kicked out, how is that not open borders? https://t.co/BKYu5wtgCj — Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) June 23, 2019

He is not for America's laws. https://t.co/zHVAaMA8EW — Carl J (@marruzal45) June 23, 2019

An absolutely absurd stance by Bernie Sanders… https://t.co/r5DNkgEvqw — TheGrizz (@TheGrizzofBU) June 23, 2019

Evergreen.

Ya just can't make this stuff up….. https://t.co/JaEHnMJENY — Dale Durchholz (@Grain_Cycles) June 23, 2019

Wonder what other laws Sanders would deem “absolutely not appropriate”?

***

RELATED:

Floundering Bernie Sanders can’t explain why he called the border crisis ‘fake,’ so he pivots to a familiar Theme

‘What planet do you live on?’ Bernie Sanders declares that ‘people in this country would be delighted to pay more in taxes’

Bernie Sanders camp unveils ’21st Century Economic Bill of Rights,’ which includes basically everything

‘This is atrocious’! Bernie Sanders says his ‘Medicare for All’ plan would cover millions of illegals (and people have thoughts)