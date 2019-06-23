Bernie Sanders says it’s “absolutely not appropriate” for President Trump to enforce current immigration laws by deporting people who are in the United States illegally and fail to even follow the asylum process.

Maybe today’s Democrat Party is “absolutely not appropriate.”

Evergreen.

Wonder what other laws Sanders would deem “absolutely not appropriate”?

