Are we sure that Bernie Sanders isn’t a GOP plant? Because this doesn’t sound like something a serious Democratic presidential candidate who wants to be taken seriously would say:

Bernie on paying for socialism: “people in this country would be delighted to pay more in taxes”https://t.co/wqTDBBzVL4 pic.twitter.com/ilHVVINtqI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2019

We’d like a word with you, Bernie. Actually, several words.

Bernie: "I suspect that a lot of people in this country would be delighted to pay more in taxes." pic.twitter.com/94bMV4rP3B — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 13, 2019

Show of hands: Who would be delighted to pay more in taxes? Don’t all get up at once!

I'll take, "signs you're out of touch with the average American voter" for 800. https://t.co/XzaeT94H7b — Sara J. Laughlin (@sarafeed) June 13, 2019

Hi there Bernie have you um, met a person? https://t.co/VXZ6kUZ7kc — The Ivory Pomegranate (Debbie) (@mosesmosesmoses) June 13, 2019

JFK already ran on lowering the official rates in 1960, and that's without factoring in the 1978 revolt, Reagan, and W. "Love to"? What planet do you live on? https://t.co/WLMSx9gYZD — Avi Woolf, WTF Conservative🌍 (@AviWoolf) June 13, 2019

LOL. I'd say he's been asleep for the last forty years, but he pushes socialism, so he's just snoring very loudly. H/t @Neoavatara. https://t.co/2Id3enxNLa — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 13, 2019

You first, Bernie. Lead by example! https://t.co/BXhIPvqtpm — Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) June 13, 2019

As a successful author and millionaire, he can pay a lot more in taxes than the rest of us. How delightful!

***

Related:

Bernie Sanders camp unveils ’21st Century Economic Bill of Rights,’ which includes basically everything