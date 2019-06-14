Are we sure that Bernie Sanders isn’t a GOP plant? Because this doesn’t sound like something a serious Democratic presidential candidate who wants to be taken seriously would say:

We’d like a word with you, Bernie. Actually, several words.

Show of hands: Who would be delighted to pay more in taxes? Don’t all get up at once!

As a successful author and millionaire, he can pay a lot more in taxes than the rest of us. How delightful!

