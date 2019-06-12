According to a new Quinnipiac University poll, Bernie Sanders (at 19 percent) is still holding on to second place behind Joe Biden (at 30 percent) nationally, but a Monmouth University poll of likely Nevada voters puts Elizabeth Warren, who’s also promising free everything, in second place.

NEW: Former VP Joe Biden leads (36%) among 2020 Democratic hopefuls in Nevada, but it is Elizabeth Warren (19%) — and not Bernie Sanders (13%) — who holds second place in the Silver State in a new Monmouth University poll of likely caucusgoers. Story coming soon on @TheNVIndy. — Megan Messerly (@meganmesserly) June 12, 2019

As Twitchy reported, the memo has gone out and the media is really eating up Warren’s “I’ve got a plan” motto. Does Sanders have a plan to pay for what his digital communications director sent out today? Something called the 21st Century Economic Bill of Rights?

We need a 21st Century Economic Bill of Rights: – The right to health care

– The right to education

– The right to a good job

– The right to affordable housing

– The right to a secure retirement

– The right to a clean environment#DemocraticSocialism — Josh Miller-Lewis (@jmillerlewis) June 12, 2019

Plenty have said it before, but if you have a right to health care, then somewhere a doctor is compelled to treat you in exchange for whatever the government is willing to pay. And what’s a “good” job? One that starts at $15 an hour, or is that not good enough? If you have no skills, is someone compelled to hire you, or will the government just create more do-nothing jobs?

We have questions.

My largest problem with this is the “right to a good job”. Come on… — Tim Bibbee (@TimBibbee) June 12, 2019

The right to a good job! So who does all the jobs that are not good? This is the problem with socialism! A good job is earned, not simply given — David Hill (@davidhill_co) June 12, 2019

The right to a good job? Really? Who is going to supply these good jobs? Shoot for realistic goals, not pie-in-the-sky dreams. — Turnabout (@Turnabo55482572) June 12, 2019

Elizabeth Warren is going to create more than a million jobs having people build solar panels and stuff. How could that fail?

Ironically, the word "economic" means you're not entitled to any of those things. — Make America Garett Again (@GarettAgain) June 12, 2019

Those are needs/wants not rights. — Michael Khalilian (@michaaelk) June 12, 2019

A right cannot be something that aggresses upon someone else. I don’t have a right to someone else’s money/property/time.

Rights are generally negative, not positive. I have a natural right to be free, to not be harmed. I don’t have a right to force someone else to do something. — Michael Khalilian (@michaaelk) June 12, 2019

If your rights depend on the forced labor of others, what about their right to tell you to bug off? — Artie (@forcedrepartee) June 12, 2019

All of these rights come at the expense of someone else. If your "right" comes at the expense of another it isn't a "right". — Richard Bleth (@RichardBleth) June 12, 2019

Rights can't require the actions of others. Govt does so many things well – let's give it moarrr!! — Jon Munce (@jonmunce) June 12, 2019

Try to break down how the government would be able to pull all that off in a not terrible fashion, then you’ll see the absurdity of so simply asking many mass undertakings for any country as a list of things you should be guaranteed — Lord Z (@Lord_Z7WF) June 12, 2019

The government should run everything. Like student loans, what a great, successful program. — b.ourselves (@b_our_selves) June 12, 2019

No one has a right to the wealth, labor, and services of another. — Allen 'Captain Geek Man' Lee (@CaptGeekMan) June 12, 2019

All done at gunpoint. Innovate and supply Comrade! — NARNfan (@NARNfan) June 12, 2019

<Rubs temples>….rights are intangibles: self-determination; speech; worship; assembly, etc. Goods are services are *not* rights. However, access (or lack of access) to quality affordable healthcare, eduction, housing, et al reflect the values of our society. — Gray flannel man 🍸 (@JohnFinAtl) June 12, 2019

Rights to products and services (unlike, say, the Bill of Rights) do not exempt them from scarcity. #capitalism — Jared Chess (@jaredchess) June 12, 2019

The right to work hard and achieve success in a capitalist society. Wait that’s what we have now! — Hugh Hunt (@HuntFarms83) June 12, 2019

We have access to all these things via personal responsibility. — Blu de Golyer (@BluScreenwriter) June 12, 2019

Just making things rights doesnt make them appear. There has to be incentive. There is none in socialism. Why would anyone go through 103773927363783 hours of medical school to get payed 60,000 a year? They wouldnt. — John Baladi (@baladi_john) June 12, 2019

This is like if people said the second amendment entitles all Americans to government funded and issued firearms. You already can get healthcare of your choice, you can get an education, a good job, affordable housing, a secure retirement, and a clean environment. — Kieran 🅱️anter (@reginaldnoflex) June 12, 2019

Everyone already has this. We all have the inalienable right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness which means we can PURSUE access to health care, education, a job, a house, save for retirement and choose to live in a clean environment. We have CHOICES already. — Bruce Rains (@BruceRains) June 12, 2019

And don't forget the right to be drowing in taxes. 🙄. And by the way, there's no such thing as "democratic" socialism. Socialism is socialism. — Lisa (@YoungStreete) June 12, 2019

The Declaration of Independence says we are endowed by our Creator with inalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. It says nothing about a house, a job, an education, or anything else. Maybe make the right choices and apply some effort. That seems to work. — Bruce Rains (@BruceRains) June 12, 2019

All of these are attainable if you work for them. They should never be given as a handout. That will destroy our nation like it has every other nation because it is not sustainable. — TexasGirl (@HannahIvers) June 12, 2019

We have all those rights. Just got to get off the couch and contribute to the world to get them. — Soothsayer Sentinel (@LiveInHonesty) June 12, 2019

Is there anything of mine you don't think you have a right to? — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) June 12, 2019

I have the right to your property. Give it to me. — Eric (@ELHTX) June 12, 2019

-The right to keep the income I earned …you left one off — OneSlowDude (@OneSlowDude) June 12, 2019

Who's paying for this fantasy? — The Crow (@SpiritAvenged) June 12, 2019

Sanders pandering to the same Bernie-bro crowd raised with a ‘right to a participation trophy’. 🏆 — Barbara Spiegel (@akaBarni) June 12, 2019

I don’t think this can work. I’ll be a test subject. Send me all that free shit and I’ll report back. Again, I’m just 1 person so this should be easy peasy. #DemocraticSocialism — It's (@NosLliWhsoj) June 12, 2019

OK, we’re including this next one because it’s from the chair of the African People’s Solidarity Committee, “the organization of white people under the leadership of the African People’s Socialist Party.” We dare you to find something more progressive than that today.

We live under parasitic capitalism born of slavery, colonialism and genocide. The US has a humongous military force. There will never be such a bill of rights without destroying this system, a struggle led by the African working class! — Penny Hess (@PennyAPSC) June 12, 2019

In Africa? Bernie, get on this.

