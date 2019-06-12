According to a new Quinnipiac University poll, Bernie Sanders (at 19 percent) is still holding on to second place behind Joe Biden (at 30 percent) nationally, but a Monmouth University poll of likely Nevada voters puts Elizabeth Warren, who’s also promising free everything, in second place.

As Twitchy reported, the memo has gone out and the media is really eating up Warren’s “I’ve got a plan” motto. Does Sanders have a plan to pay for what his digital communications director sent out today? Something called the 21st Century Economic Bill of Rights?

Plenty have said it before, but if you have a right to health care, then somewhere a doctor is compelled to treat you in exchange for whatever the government is willing to pay. And what’s a “good” job? One that starts at $15 an hour, or is that not good enough? If you have no skills, is someone compelled to hire you, or will the government just create more do-nothing jobs?

We have questions.

Elizabeth Warren is going to create more than a million jobs having people build solar panels and stuff. How could that fail?

OK, we’re including this next one because it’s from the chair of the African People’s Solidarity Committee, “the organization of white people under the leadership of the African People’s Socialist Party.” We dare you to find something more progressive than that today.

In Africa? Bernie, get on this.

