There’s a new poll out from Quinnipiac University on the 2020 Dem primary and it shows that shows Joe Biden in a commanding lead over rivals Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren:
2020 National Democratic Primary:
Biden 30%
Sanders 19%
Warren 15%
Buttigieg 8%
Harris 7%
O'Rourke 3%
Booker 1%
Klobuchar 1%
Yang 1%
Ryan 1%@QuinnipiacPoll 6/6-10
— Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) June 11, 2019
And it also shows how 14 Dems are wasting everyone’s time:
Gillibrand 0%
Castro 0%
Gabbard 0%
Inslee 0%
Hickenlooper 0%
Delaney 0%
Williamson 0%
Messam 0%
Swalwell 0%
Moulton 0%
Bennet 0%
Bullock 0%
de Blasio 0%
Gravel 0%https://t.co/cfThK4SFNU
— Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) June 12, 2019
Keep these numbers in mind anytime one of these 14 shows up on cable TV and the anchor pretends that they’re a viable candidate:
10 of these people will be participating in the first Democratic debate. There's really no reason for that. #2020Election https://t.co/0SvBl4U6JK
— Grant Kearns (@Grant_Kearns) June 12, 2019
***
Related:
New poll shows Donald Trump is more popular than Bill de Blasio in New York https://t.co/OODRzdvMF0
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 11, 2019
Frank Luntz has a reality check for Dems psyched over Biden's double-digit poll lead over Trump https://t.co/lsQdvAwlQF
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 8, 2019
OOF: Dem 2020 poll in California is bad news for Kamala Harris (and WORSE news for Eric Swalwell) https://t.co/0RfhTUBMd4
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 31, 2019