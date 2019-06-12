There’s a new poll out from Quinnipiac University on the 2020 Dem primary and it shows that shows Joe Biden in a commanding lead over rivals Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren:

2020 National Democratic Primary:

Biden 30%

Sanders 19%

Warren 15%

Buttigieg 8%

Harris 7%

O'Rourke 3%

Booker 1%

Klobuchar 1%

Yang 1%

Ryan 1%@QuinnipiacPoll 6/6-10 — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) June 11, 2019

And it also shows how 14 Dems are wasting everyone’s time:

Gillibrand 0%

Castro 0%

Gabbard 0%

Inslee 0%

Hickenlooper 0%

Delaney 0%

Williamson 0%

Messam 0%

Swalwell 0%

Moulton 0%

Bennet 0%

Bullock 0%

de Blasio 0%

Gravel 0%https://t.co/cfThK4SFNU — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) June 12, 2019

Keep these numbers in mind anytime one of these 14 shows up on cable TV and the anchor pretends that they’re a viable candidate:

10 of these people will be participating in the first Democratic debate. There's really no reason for that. #2020Election https://t.co/0SvBl4U6JK — Grant Kearns (@Grant_Kearns) June 12, 2019

***

