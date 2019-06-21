Bernie Sanders is going all out to earn the support of everybody on the Left, whether they’re in the country legally or not:

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders says that his healthcare plan will give free government healthcare to millions of illegal aliens at the expense of American taxpayers Host: “Would you include the 11 million undocumented immigrants in that?” Sanders: “Absolutely” pic.twitter.com/58IXKnBvXn — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 21, 2019

Senator @BernieSanders said this morning that his Medicare-For-All plan will cover ALL illegal immigrants. This is unfair to America's seniors who have worked hard and paid into Medicare their whole life! pic.twitter.com/g3vKkcd2Mc — Official Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 21, 2019

What could possibly go wrong?

Free stuff for everybody and I mean EVERYbody! — 🏃🏻Eddie Robbins🏡 (@eddierobbins) June 21, 2019

And the “free” part always needs to be accompanied by the most sarcastic quote marks possible.

So what we are just literally offering free health care to the whole world basically ? — Timbo Slice (@TimLukeAnderson) June 21, 2019

How does he plan on paying the doctors? With monopoly money? That's what the American dollar will be worth! — Shamoo yamoo (@BestYamoo) June 21, 2019

If we’re lucky.

I vote Democrat but I definitely do not want 11 million undocumented immigrants receiving tax payer Health Care our priority is to take care of Americans who need Healthcare — George (@geestaychillin) June 21, 2019

There will be mental disorders named after these people one day. — Hart (@hartfire27) June 21, 2019

This is atrocious to all American taxpayers! — Missy S (@MissyS44534404) June 21, 2019

But if it’s “free” why would taxpayers have anything to worry about? *Eye roll*

Hard to believe most Democrats support this🙄 — CTmommy⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@ctmommy) June 21, 2019

Maybe Dems wouldn’t by the time they waited months and months to see a doctor because they were in line behind many who were in the country illegally, but by then it would be too late.