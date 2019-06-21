Bernie Sanders is going all out to earn the support of everybody on the Left, whether they’re in the country legally or not:
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders says that his healthcare plan will give free government healthcare to millions of illegal aliens at the expense of American taxpayers
Host: “Would you include the 11 million undocumented immigrants in that?”
Sanders: “Absolutely” pic.twitter.com/58IXKnBvXn
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 21, 2019
Senator @BernieSanders said this morning that his Medicare-For-All plan will cover ALL illegal immigrants.
This is unfair to America's seniors who have worked hard and paid into Medicare their whole life! pic.twitter.com/g3vKkcd2Mc
— Official Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 21, 2019
What could possibly go wrong?
🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/PhqttGZhAv
— Patricia Rimbau (@PatriciaRimbau) June 21, 2019
Free stuff for everybody and I mean EVERYbody!
— 🏃🏻Eddie Robbins🏡 (@eddierobbins) June 21, 2019
And the “free” part always needs to be accompanied by the most sarcastic quote marks possible.
🤮 Go home, Bernie! https://t.co/R41EdeIAGE
— Psychokitttie771 (@Psychokitttie71) June 21, 2019
So what we are just literally offering free health care to the whole world basically ?
— Timbo Slice (@TimLukeAnderson) June 21, 2019
How does he plan on paying the doctors? With monopoly money? That's what the American dollar will be worth!
— Shamoo yamoo (@BestYamoo) June 21, 2019
If we’re lucky.
There’s that word FREE again. pic.twitter.com/2g0MTIOsei
— DogMom29 (@dogmom_29) June 21, 2019
I vote Democrat but I definitely do not want 11 million undocumented immigrants receiving tax payer Health Care our priority is to take care of Americans who need Healthcare
— George (@geestaychillin) June 21, 2019
There will be mental disorders named after these people one day.
— Hart (@hartfire27) June 21, 2019
This is atrocious to all American taxpayers!
— Missy S (@MissyS44534404) June 21, 2019
But if it’s “free” why would taxpayers have anything to worry about? *Eye roll*
Hard to believe most Democrats support this🙄
— CTmommy⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@ctmommy) June 21, 2019
Maybe Dems wouldn’t by the time they waited months and months to see a doctor because they were in line behind many who were in the country illegally, but by then it would be too late.