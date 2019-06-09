Earlier this week, Sen. and 2020 Democrat contender Bernie Sanders said the stream of illegal immigrants flooding across the southern border of the United States is a “fake” crisis.

Trump's Mexico tariffs aren't about trade, it's about a fake border "crisis" to scapegoat migrants. No wonder it's unpopular. We should be working to address migration’s root causes by ending our militarized drug war and race-to-the-bottom trade policies. https://t.co/sWDmNfrUza — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 5, 2019

When CNN’s Dana Bash asked him how he could possibly call it a fake crisis, he started ranting about Trump demonizing people.

CNN’s Bash calls out Bernie Sanders for calling border crisis “fake”https://t.co/EqFJC1FPD3 pic.twitter.com/gC6gBUjmGx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2019

When Bash tried again to get an answer out of him, he still wouldn’t call it a crisis, just that it’s a “serious problem” and Trump bad.

“It is a serious problem, but it is not the kind of crisis that requires demonization of desperate people,” Sen. Bernie Sanders says when asked if the spike of migrants at the southern border is a crisis. https://t.co/FHiJO1FbeD #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/65x2mhUBop — CNN (@CNN) June 9, 2019

What’s fake is the idea that Sanders even has a consistent border policy idea.

‘Thanks for clearing that up’! After telling Trump ‘there’s no crisis at the border,’ Bernie Sanders sounds alarm about a crisis at the border https://t.co/rFA5r8o8gK — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 31, 2019

The irony of Bernie Sanders of all people talking about “demonizing.”

This is called a “non-answer” https://t.co/31wh6sBRTX — rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) June 9, 2019

They never answer a question… They talk gobaldeegook…. https://t.co/XVJn4lspBb — Melissa H (@sportsmom9433) June 9, 2019

It’s almost as if he was surprised to get that question on that particular network.

Look into the camera and completely evade the direct question. You said there was no border crisis. But there is clearly and objectively a border crisis. I love the term "undocumented immigrant". That's someone who managed to illegally cross the border and evade being caught. https://t.co/GILzs4DVWH — Samuel Dinkels (@samueldinkels) June 9, 2019

Why did you refuse to answer the question, @BernieSanders? Oh, we know why, because you're a liar. You know it's a crisis 😂😂 Your base is stupid enough to believe you though 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/DhSm2zq5V9 — Vicki (@ZeroWarningShot) June 9, 2019

What’s typically‘Fake’ is everything that comes out of Bernie Sanders’ mouth. And the most Fake thing of all is that Bernie is a ‘Democratic Socialist’ rather than a card carrying Marxist https://t.co/TcExI6KSrA — John Betts (@JohnFromCranber) June 9, 2019

If anything deserves to be demonized, it is that an entire political party seems to delight in the U.S. having an open, unsecured border.

