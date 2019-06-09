Earlier this week, Sen. and 2020 Democrat contender Bernie Sanders said the stream of illegal immigrants flooding across the southern border of the United States is a “fake” crisis.

When CNN’s Dana Bash asked him how he could possibly call it a fake crisis, he started ranting about Trump demonizing people.

When Bash tried again to get an answer out of him, he still wouldn’t call it a crisis, just that it’s a “serious problem” and Trump bad.

What’s fake is the idea that Sanders even has a consistent border policy idea.

The irony of Bernie Sanders of all people talking about “demonizing.”

It’s almost as if he was surprised to get that question on that particular network.

If anything deserves to be demonized, it is that an entire political party seems to delight in the U.S. having an open, unsecured border.

