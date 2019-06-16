A candidate for a major party’s nomination for president of the United States of America is unsure whether the government should take over certain industries.

‘Fox News Sunday’ host Chris Wallace asked Sen. Bernie Sanders about a quote of his from the 1970s in which he says he favors public ownership of utilities, banks and major industries.

Naturally, he obfuscated and refused to say he is against such a takeover.

Bernie Sanders Refuses To Say If He Still Supports The Government Taking Over Major Industries pic.twitter.com/v11qBEVf8h — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 16, 2019

“One of the things that we have to look at is the fact that power in this country rests with just a handful of people,” Sanders says while arguing that the government should take industries over.

The answer of a non communist would have been, are you off your mind? https://t.co/JYiBn4C4me — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) June 16, 2019

Statists gonna state.

Notice the use of the words, "public" and "working people", when in effect, it means a tyrannical, big government, run by elites, own you and everything everybody ever will have, including your freedom. https://t.co/S0MhajYBSb — -Bob (@Onyx_Bob) June 16, 2019

So where would he draw the line on government takeovers … at presidential campaigns?

***

RELATED:

Bernie Sanders using Trump clips to push for an ‘Economic Bill of Rights’ is another socialism fail

‘What planet do you live on?’ Bernie Sanders declares that ‘people in this country would be delighted to pay more in taxes’

Bernie Sanders camp unveils ’21st Century Economic Bill of Rights,’ which includes basically everything