Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders have moved past the original Bill of Rights and is trying to use clips of President Trump to sell his sociali… er, sorry, democratic socialist — ideas via what he called an “Economic Bill of Rights”:

The line of “Are you truly free when _____” is never followed by Bernie wondering if you’re truly free if the federal government controls every aspect of your life.

Trending

Special, isn’t it? Under Bernie-style proposals you’d only end up economically “free” in the sense that you’ll be freed from a job and money.

We don’t think he plans to stop any time soon.

Just a few tricks the Bern picked up in the Soviet Union in the 1980s?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SandersBill of Rightseconomysocialism