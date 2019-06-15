Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders have moved past the original Bill of Rights and is trying to use clips of President Trump to sell his sociali… er, sorry, democratic socialist — ideas via what he called an “Economic Bill of Rights”:

It's time for a 21st Century Economic Bill of Rights because there is no freedom without economic freedom. pic.twitter.com/EYAg0Z2eby — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 15, 2019

The line of “Are you truly free when _____” is never followed by Bernie wondering if you’re truly free if the federal government controls every aspect of your life.

The guy who proposed government confiscating up to 77% of your earnings wants economic freedom & an Economic Bill of Rights, y’all. https://t.co/iy17ViP2Ph — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) June 15, 2019

Special, isn’t it? Under Bernie-style proposals you’d only end up economically “free” in the sense that you’ll be freed from a job and money.

"Rights" come from God, not from a thieving Socialist Government… https://t.co/fxK6Xw9l7E — Justin Austin (@JustenAusten) June 15, 2019

Stop peddling socialism, you snake oil salesman. https://t.co/fieEMweeTN — Binary (@lIllIlbinary) June 15, 2019

We don’t think he plans to stop any time soon.

Economic Bill of Rights is what we already have today. The freedom to choose our education, our healthcare, our housing, our employment, and our place to live. We don't want your government oppressive control dictating our choices. You are no different the Lenin and Castro. https://t.co/XOqIYkBxUC — Steve Willis (@wildcove135) June 15, 2019

Just a few tricks the Bern picked up in the Soviet Union in the 1980s?