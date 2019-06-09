National Best Friend Day was Saturday, so naturally, 76-year-old former vice president and current presidential candidate Joe Biden sent out a picture of a BFF necklace.

People noticed.

Obama made the bracelet for him in 2016 as part of a BuzzFeed video.

Among other things, this accentuates the fact that the former president still hasn’t endorsed him.

But there is one thing we know.

To say the least.

Even worse.

