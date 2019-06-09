National Best Friend Day was Saturday, so naturally, 76-year-old former vice president and current presidential candidate Joe Biden sent out a picture of a BFF necklace.

People noticed.

This can’t be real https://t.co/p5QvVOA1If — Josh Barro (@jbarro) June 9, 2019

They are going to meet behind the swingset after school. https://t.co/37hC1bahNT — MarkHyman (@MarkHyman) June 9, 2019

This is the SADDEST ducking thing I’ve ever seen in politics. Can someone fire all the Onion writers who are running these campaigns/the country? THE JOKE IS OVER, Y’ALL. https://t.co/Su0ZfV9LtM — Noah J. Nelson, No Proscenium (@noahjnelson) June 9, 2019

This is a parody account, right? https://t.co/fj8NDZ9xRL — Teri Christoph (@TeriChristoph) June 9, 2019

Obama made the bracelet for him in 2016 as part of a BuzzFeed video.

Sorry, new phone. Who did you say you are, again? https://t.co/hvlmVywNCe — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 9, 2019

not weird at all https://t.co/AYzg5Ia88V — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 9, 2019

Among other things, this accentuates the fact that the former president still hasn’t endorsed him.

Whose idea was this? Unless an endorsement from the former president is already baked in, fire the staffer. https://t.co/LN7nYH9yaN — Kerry Picket (@KerryPicket) June 9, 2019

But there is one thing we know.

Joe's social media presence is awful https://t.co/jMtdaNaNuV — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) June 9, 2019

To say the least.

A team of highly paid adults brainstormed and finally all decided this tweet was a good idea. https://t.co/rRdm0npytS — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) June 9, 2019

Even worse.

***

RELATED:

Awkward: Biden aide ‘struggled badly’ on CNN to explain boss’s Hyde Amendment one-eighty

‘Off to a great start’! If this is who Joe Biden’s taking policy advice from, Trump’s seriously got nothing to worry about

Frank Luntz has a reality check for Dems psyched over Biden’s double-digit poll lead over Trump