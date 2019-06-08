We’ve seen this movie before, haven’t we? “Biden Holds Double-Digit Lead Over Trump”:
Biden Holds Double-Digit Lead Over Trump https://t.co/QcuzXxdWOq
— Taegan Goddard (@politicalwire) June 7, 2019
And here’s Frank Luntz with the TRUTH NUKE:
In June 2015, Hillary Clinton held a +19.6-point lead over Donald Trump in the polls.
👉🏻 https://t.co/HYW5BuoXwH https://t.co/rFADuPPRXS
— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) June 7, 2019
And in picture form to really stick it to Dems:
Here’s how the national polling average moved from July 2015 to November 2016.https://t.co/HYW5BuoXwH pic.twitter.com/8uIlkldKSk
— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) June 7, 2019
Time for a 2016 repeat.
***
