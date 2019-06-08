We’ve seen this movie before, haven’t we? “Biden Holds Double-Digit Lead Over Trump”:

Biden Holds Double-Digit Lead Over Trump https://t.co/QcuzXxdWOq — Taegan Goddard (@politicalwire) June 7, 2019

And here’s Frank Luntz with the TRUTH NUKE:

In June 2015, Hillary Clinton held a +19.6-point lead over Donald Trump in the polls. 👉🏻 https://t.co/HYW5BuoXwH https://t.co/rFADuPPRXS — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) June 7, 2019

And in picture form to really stick it to Dems:

Here’s how the national polling average moved from July 2015 to November 2016.https://t.co/HYW5BuoXwH pic.twitter.com/8uIlkldKSk — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) June 7, 2019

Time for a 2016 repeat.

***

