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Newsom Press Office Has Total Meltdown Over Supreme Court Gerrymandering Ruling and Florida’s New Maps

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on April 29, 2026
Adapted from Gavin Newsom by Gage Skidmore (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

The Newsom Press Office, Gavin Newsom's official X account, is not taking the Supreme Court ruling about gerrymandering and the Florida decision to draw new boundaries well. 

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For those who don't read crazy, we don't read it either so admittedly, this post doesn't make much sense.

The education system in California is pretty messed up so maybe literacy isn't a strong point for Newsom's staff.

Oh, that's Gavin alright.

Not to mention, Gavin Newsom's own in-laws moved to Florida because they like it better here and were so impressed with Governor DeSantis' governance. That has to hurt Newsom's massive ego.

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Won't that be a blast!

Girl, bye!

Remember when Gavin's wife had to hustle him off the stage because he was embarrassing himself so badly? Those were the days. 

They look like people who would have this kind of strange imagination. They need psychological help. 

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That's more like it.

The perfect picture of Newscum.

If he only had a brain.

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