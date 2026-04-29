Newsom Press Office Has Total Meltdown Over Supreme Court Gerrymandering Ruling and Florida’s New Maps

The Newsom Press Office, Gavin Newsom's official X account, is not taking the Supreme Court ruling about gerrymandering and the Florida decision to draw new boundaries well.

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GOOD BOY, MEATBALL! BARK AND ROLL OVER NEXT TIME AND MAYBE “LITTLE D” STOPS LISTENING TO SUSIE (THE ONLY ONE WITH A BRAIN OVER THERE!) AND MAKES YOU AG! — Governor GCN pic.twitter.com/qZ0FqEbjrK — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) April 29, 2026

For those who don't read crazy, we don't read it either so admittedly, this post doesn't make much sense.

The education system in California is pretty messed up so maybe literacy isn't a strong point for Newsom's staff.

Oh, that's Gavin alright.

Not to mention, Gavin Newsom's own in-laws moved to Florida because they like it better here and were so impressed with Governor DeSantis' governance. That has to hurt Newsom's massive ego.

Creepy greasy Gav had nothing to critical to say about VA dems screwing VA voters with their BS Gerrymandering, but Florida doing it causes his brain to melt. https://t.co/16cd6Ui1T9 — Joe (@JoeC1776) April 29, 2026

Wait until you see the massive block party we are going to have when Debbie Wasserman Schultz is drawn out of existence in our district!!!!! God Bless Ron DeSantis!!! Also pressure clean your sidewalks bro. They are gross af — Branch Floridian (@JackLinFLL) April 29, 2026

Won't that be a blast!

Girl, bye!

Still butthurt over this, Gavvy?

You're a disgrace and an idiot. pic.twitter.com/3SkfN3z01v — George Wept (@GeorgeWept) April 29, 2026

Remember when Gavin's wife had to hustle him off the stage because he was embarrassing himself so badly? Those were the days.

Hey, remember when he shut up your guy with a poop map? — Chloe in Texas (@ChloeChloeChl19) April 29, 2026

Are you still mad that Ron DeSantis dog walked you and made your wife throw in the towel on national television?? https://t.co/pjv3WhYqDY pic.twitter.com/OUOufondvY — Greenspan’s Wager (@GreenspansWager) April 29, 2026

This is who made the post for Newscum. pic.twitter.com/9E81SDII7v — Scrotie McBoogerballs (@KirkLaz2) April 29, 2026

They look like people who would have this kind of strange imagination. They need psychological help.

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You mean the greatest Governor in the nation, the same guy that absolutely humiliated you in a debate? pic.twitter.com/pIosoYcgb5 — Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) April 29, 2026





GOOD BOY, GAV! BARK AND PUT YOUR KNEE PADS TO GOOD USE! pic.twitter.com/ylg0o02pez — 2A (@bsiambs) April 29, 2026

That's more like it.

You do realize that Florida is MASS receiving Californians that DESPISE YOU and love Florida. Keep complaining. We'll keep WINNING! 🐊💯🇺🇲 — Stacy Ann (@StacyAnnFlorida) April 29, 2026

The perfect picture of Newscum.

Wow, such intellectual counterpoints who can disagree? Reminds me of 2nd grade. Perhaps you need a time out Gavvy... — WaltherDawg (@WaltherDawg2022) April 29, 2026

If he only had a brain.

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