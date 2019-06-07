Joe Biden’s lucky to have not suffered whiplash from his sudden Hyde Amendment one-eighty, but now comes the time when it has to be explained. Biden’s communications director tried to spin it as best she could on CNN, but she didn’t have an easy time:

Excellent interview conducted here by @brikeilarcnn. Biden comms director struggled badly to explain the abrupt flip-flop by her boss on Hyde Amendment. https://t.co/BpezuFuc1U — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) June 7, 2019

"You've asked the question a lot of ways, I've answered it." "I don't think you've answered it, Kate." pic.twitter.com/rR3PVgRvs0 — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) June 7, 2019

That got a little awkward:

TFW you just want to back out of the room silently… https://t.co/eXBzYbdOcv — More Like Lilith (@MoreLikeLilith) June 7, 2019

Other 2020 Dems will no doubt slam Biden for being so late to the party.

Credit where it’s due, this is what good media coverage of Democrats on abortion looks like https://t.co/PmLbDE3lT0 — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) June 7, 2019

It's so rare—and therefore a little disorienting—to watch a journalist keep pressing a pro-choice representative for answers beyond talking-point euphemisms. https://t.co/sYf75fxYfY — Justin Taylor (@between2worlds) June 7, 2019

It really is.

***

