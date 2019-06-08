As we wrote about earlier, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer tried to mock the Trump administration’s deal with Mexico, and his mockery didn’t go over well at all.

And now Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) has thoughts.

Trending

Yep, it’s very telling.

The Democrats cannot be budged to find funding for a solution to address the national crisis that we have on the border, but they’re always available when it’s time to mock.

***

RELATED:

DELUSION: Chuck Schumerâ€™s hypocritical attempt at mocking the Mexico deal is a REALLY â€˜bad lookâ€™

DETAILS: New agreement states that asylum seekers will be â€˜rapidly returned to Mexicoâ€™

BREAKING: Trump announces deal with Mexico, tariffs â€˜indefinitely suspendedâ€™

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chuck SchumerDan CrenshawMexico