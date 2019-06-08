As we wrote about earlier, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer tried to mock the Trump administration’s deal with Mexico, and his mockery didn’t go over well at all.

DELUSION: Chuck Schumerâ€™s hypocritical attempt at mocking the Mexico deal is a REALLY â€˜bad lookâ€™ https://t.co/gImhjh9L3z — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 8, 2019

And now Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) has thoughts.

What an immature and deeply cynical reaction to what should be good news. Also demonstrates how little Democrat leadership actually cares about this massive problem on our border. https://t.co/gzoRv8IihA — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 8, 2019

Yep, it’s very telling.

They're so hypocritical of the good news. This could have been taken care of if Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer would have worked with the President. They chose to work against him so he had to find others means to do the job that Democrats refused to do. https://t.co/8NXcoZipac — catbird 51 (@HedgeCarolyn) June 8, 2019

The Democrats cannot be budged to find funding for a solution to address the national crisis that we have on the border, but they’re always available when it’s time to mock.

***

RELATED:

DELUSION: Chuck Schumerâ€™s hypocritical attempt at mocking the Mexico deal is a REALLY â€˜bad lookâ€™

DETAILS: New agreement states that asylum seekers will be â€˜rapidly returned to Mexicoâ€™

BREAKING: Trump announces deal with Mexico, tariffs â€˜indefinitely suspendedâ€™