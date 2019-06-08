Here’s how Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer reacted to the news that the U.S. and Mexico have reached an agreement that includes stronger border security.

This is an historic night!@realDonaldTrump has announced that he has cut a deal to “greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States.” Now that that problem is solved, I’m sure we won’t be hearing any more about it in the future. https://t.co/DNNfbevkGP — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 8, 2019

“Problem,” Chuck?

So now @SenShumer is admitting we have an illegal immigration problem? This is indeed an historic night! https://t.co/hOJ6uu8bzH — cosmoscon (@gdthomp01) June 8, 2019

Thanks for at least admitting it's a problem, Chuck. https://t.co/HkrjUQvRqP — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) June 8, 2019

Ok, Sen. Schumer, since you admit there’s a problem on the border, what steps are you and your party going to take to address it?

This is a bad look @SenSchumer. Can you please outline all the big steps Democrats have taken to address the border crisis? Voters want to know. As they say on Twitter, I’ll wait. https://t.co/2brDofCiXO — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) June 8, 2019

I would take some plan, any plan, to reduce illegal immigration over the open-border nonsense that your party advocates for. Criticizing those who attempt to tackle the problem while you yourself exacerbate it is *quite* rich. https://t.co/y7cM2brBtt — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) June 8, 2019

The best the Democratic leader can do is sarcasm. https://t.co/5hpiBma888 — scripting.com (@davewiner) June 8, 2019

That’s what we thought.

Chuck. You seem upset Trump & Mexico are working together to solve our crisis at the border. No I’m sorry, you seem bitter. I know, you were counting on having those tariffs for Dems to run against in 2020 and of course fewer illegal immigrants means fewer Dems. Smile more. 🙂 https://t.co/1NcZG2FcQL pic.twitter.com/UYyjEbebUl — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 8, 2019

Mockery & denial: the @SenSchumer problem solving approach? How about helping change the laws and broken court orders driving this international emergency? Mexico has now proven more helpful than the @DNC. Shameful. Time for #DeedsNotWords to #SecureTheBorder https://t.co/eS2XgTdQ8v — Warren Davidson (@WarrenDavidson) June 8, 2019

The least consequential leadership figure in Washington showing why McConnell is consistently “eating his lunch.” https://t.co/zqJfyk636S — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 8, 2019

This is not s good look, Chuck. https://t.co/JD8pO8p67G — RBe (@RBPundit) June 8, 2019

Chuck seems to fancy himself as quite the troll these days.

