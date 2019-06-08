Here’s how Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer reacted to the news that the U.S. and Mexico have reached an agreement that includes stronger border security.

“Problem,” Chuck?

Ok, Sen. Schumer, since you admit there’s a problem on the border, what steps are you and your party going to take to address it?

That’s what we thought.

Chuck seems to fancy himself as quite the troll these days.

