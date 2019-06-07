Breaking news out of D.C. tonight:

I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

….stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

Update: Briefing coming soon.

After TWELVE HOURS at the State Department, the Mexican foreign minister says he's wrapping things up, a deal with the US has indeed been reached, and he'll come out and brief the press soon. — Michelle Kosinski (@MichLKosinski) June 8, 2019

***