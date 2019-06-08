As we reported, President Donald Trump announced Friday night that the U.S. has signed an agreement with Mexico, and as a result, the tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect against them have been indefinitely suspended.

The State Department has released the details of the agreement.

The State Dept. saysÂ the two nations came to an agreement in the following areas:

Mexico will deploy its national guard throughout its country (with priority to its southern border) to help curb irregular migration.

Those crossing the U.S. Southern Border to seek asylum will be rapidly returned to Mexico where they may await the adjudication of their asylum claims.

Mexico will offerÂ jobs, healthcare and education to asylum seekers, according to its principles.

The U.S. will work to accelerate the adjudication of asylum claims and to conclude removal proceedings as expeditiously as possible.

Both nations have committed to sharing information and better coordinating actions to protect our border.

The discussions are still ongoing, and further action will be taken in 90 days if necessary.

President Trump returned to Twitter Saturday morning to add this.

And this.

