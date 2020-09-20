Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander (Tennessee) has issued a statement supporting the precedent of President Trump bringing forward a Supreme Court nomination and the Republican-controlled Senate moving to confirm the nominee during an election year.

Lamar Alexander says in a new statement he has no issue with McConnell move to hold vote on Trump nominee this year. He had yet to weigh in on the matter — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 20, 2020

He says Democrats would do the same if they were in control of the Senate and White House.

NEW: Lamar Alexander, who is retiring this year, sides with McConnell on filling the SCOTUS vacancy left by RBG. "Senator McConnell is only doing what Democrat leaders have said they would do if the shoe were on the other foot.” pic.twitter.com/mrQR8EOq1d — Julie Tsirkin (@JulieNBCNews) September 20, 2020

Lamar Alexander: “No one should be surprised that a Republican Senate majority would vote on a Republican President’s Supreme Court nomination, even during a presidential election year. The Constitution gives senators the power to do it. The voters who elected them expect it.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 20, 2020

Thus far, two Republican senators have indicated that they will not vote on a nominee prior to the election, Maine’s Susan Collins and Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski.

