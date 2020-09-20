Democrats would like for Republicans to believe that attempting to confirm a Supreme Court replacement for Ruth Bader Ginsburg would be a huge political mistake.

Kimberley Strassel of the Wall Street Journal has a reminder about the fate of four Senate Democrats who opposed Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.

Democrats will take to every media outlet to claim it will be politically dangerous for GOP senators to move a nominee. The exact opposite is true. In 2018, 4 D senators lost their seats for opposing Kavanaugh: Heitkamp; Donnelly; McCaskill; Nelson. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 19, 2020

It’s a good point and a good reminder.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins has said the person elected in November should choose the nominee. Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she will not vote on a SCOTUS vacancy before the election. And a Mitt Romney spokesperson says a report that the Utah senator will not vote to confirm a nominee until after inauguration day is “grossly false.”

